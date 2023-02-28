Rented groomsmen, helicopter arrivals and bitter family feuds. This is what it’s really like to plan a wedding for the super-rich.
A lawsuit has revealed the behind-the-scenes drama of Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz… and it sounds like chaos. But it’s all par for the course, according to the planners that cater to the 1%.
If the nuptials of insta-chef Brooklyn Beckham and his actor wife Nicola Peltz have been on your radar at all, then you will know the affair was drama-filled. The couple hasn’t been married a year but the alleged fallouts – and now a lawsuit – over their $3 million (£2.5m), three-day wedding at the Peltz family’s Palm Springs estate last April has spawned endless stories of family feuds, sacked wedding planners and, most recently, a claim, via court documents, that the father of the bride dismissed the whole thing as a “shit show”.
Juicy? Yep. Spoilt? Arguably. Surprising? Not if you’re a wedding planner to the 1% – the extremely wealthy for whom extravagant demands, quarrelling in-laws, six or even seven-figure budgets and the occasional tantrum are par for the course.
Celebrity planner Mark Niemierko, of events company Niemierko, has a roster of billionaire clients and looked after the weddings of celebrities such as James Corden and his wife, Julia, and has planned nuptials with royalty, including Prince Harry, on the guest list. Cliveden House, where Meghan Markle prepared for her wedding, is one of his most popular venues.
He says: “We have brought in a full orchestra for a wedding, and a carousel; we’ve shut down National Trust gardens at a cost of £123,000 for a 20-minute ceremony and we’ve rented corgis at a cost of over £10,000, including a bedroom for each dog, because the bride thought they were cute.
“Clients have asked us to close roads in central London and one wanted me to get rid of the scaffolding on a building opposite her church. Obviously, I couldn’t but I did get the builders to stop work. I’ve been asked for Elton John – a lot – although I’ve never booked him. I try to encourage people away from things that offer no personal connection, even if they can afford them.”
Niemierko’s budgets have topped £2 million, and his most expensive wedding took over London’s legendary, five-star Claridge’s hotel, providing rooms and £250 hampers for every guest. Typically, the weddings come in at around £250,000 and Niemierko only produces six a year, delivering lavish children’s birthday parties – often to former wedding clients – alongside.
“Many of the weddings are absolutely beautiful, tasteful and generous. Others are insane, like the couple who had a three-day photo shoot at a cost of £300,000 and asked us to rent models to pose as flower girls and groomsmen. One bride had us put her white cat in a wedding dress. Another flew into her wedding at a five-star hotel the day before and I had three designers deliver dress options to her suite to be fitted that day.”
One wedding saw him transport guests by private train, with dining cars, and take over an Oxfordshire village, shipping in the wedding party’s luggage so it was waiting at the foot of their beds. Often though, the demands of the couple are not the biggest obstacle.
Is there a wedding without family drama? “No,” he replies. “Everyone has an opinion. I’ve had a bride’s cousin on FaceTime telling me what she wants and bridesmaids with agendas. I’ve also had a bridesmaid apologise for her ‘nightmare’ friend, the bride. We have a clause in our business agreements now that states we’ll only take instruction from the bride and groom to reduce dealings with friends and family.
“I could do without half the dramas and I’ve seen plenty of tantrums – but I’ve no issue saying no to a bride who is rude to suppliers.”
The UK wedding industry is worth an estimated £14.7 billion, with almost 280,000 weddings a year and an average £18,400 spend, meaning clients like Niemierko’s – or the billionaire Peltz family who are now suing one of their three party planners for their $159,000 (£132,000) deposit – blow the usual budget out of the water.
Kate Park, of Cheshire-based Kate Park Events, has planned weddings for footballers and high-net-worth business owners across the country. Budgets reach £500,000, parties have spanned two and three days and guest lists extend to 500 people.
“We did a two-day wedding where the groom called the day before and asked to arrive by helicopter; we then had to delay his arrival because he didn’t feel there would be enough guests assembled at the scheduled time to see it,” says Park.
There is, she says, almost always a family drama, sometimes with tears. If the Peltz-Beckham saga has proved anything it’s that the rich and famous are not exempt from hurting one another’s feelings over wedding plans. In one interview last year, Nicola claimed her mother-in-law had blanked her after they started designing a dress together, leaving the bride to turn to Valentino (which isn’t a hardship).
Park recalls: “One of the biggest fallouts I mediated was between a mother of the bride and her daughter. The mum wanted to wear a dress, identical in colour to the one the bride was changing into for the evening. The bride refused and I offered to bring in a personal stylist for the mother, who was crying down the phone to me.
“I had another wedding where the bride and groom were of different religions. I was asked to organise two ceremonies and keep one, for the bride’s family, secret.” Sometimes the fights have already happened. “One couple put sticky dots on the table plan, indicating guests who weren’t speaking to each other and had to be seated without any chance of making eye contact.”
Demands do not always respect office hours either. “We get calls late at night and on Sundays. I had to organise a three-day wedding at a private members’ club in London with six days’ notice, which was extremely demanding. My staff have driven a four-tier wedding cake across the country on their knee and we frequently have florists spraying flowers colours that are out of season.
“Everyone wants something they’ve not seen before. We’ve been asked to build a replica Glastonbury in a day; another new client wanted fairies, Disney princesses and ballet dancers.”
Wedding planning is said to take up between 250 and 500 hours, which would consume 12 working weeks, so it is understandable that those who can want to outsource it to professionals whose fees average a reported 12% of the overall budget, although many planners have a set price.
While they’d happily dial down the drama, the planners say they wouldn’t change their jobs. “Nothing shocks me anymore,” says Park. “More often than not there’s going to be drama and demands when scale and budgets are that big, but that’s why we’re there – to deal with them. Even if something goes wrong – which it does – I wouldn’t admit it to a couple; I’d just fix it in the background. Ultimately they’re happy occasions to be part of.”
Niemierko agrees: “The couples, the enjoyment, the people we work with are wonderful, and I love that. My clients are millionaires and billionaires who have this money to spend and I don’t think anyone has the right to judge other people’s weddings. It’s all relative.”
Images: Getty