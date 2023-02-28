“Many of the weddings are absolutely beautiful, tasteful and generous. Others are insane, like the couple who had a three-day photo shoot at a cost of £300,000 and asked us to rent models to pose as flower girls and groomsmen. One bride had us put her white cat in a wedding dress. Another flew into her wedding at a five-star hotel the day before and I had three designers deliver dress options to her suite to be fitted that day.”

One wedding saw him transport guests by private train, with dining cars, and take over an Oxfordshire village, shipping in the wedding party’s luggage so it was waiting at the foot of their beds. Often though, the demands of the couple are not the biggest obstacle.

Is there a wedding without family drama? “No,” he replies. “Everyone has an opinion. I’ve had a bride’s cousin on FaceTime telling me what she wants and bridesmaids with agendas. I’ve also had a bridesmaid apologise for her ‘nightmare’ friend, the bride. We have a clause in our business agreements now that states we’ll only take instruction from the bride and groom to reduce dealings with friends and family.