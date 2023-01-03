Wednesday. (L to R) Thing, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Wednesday: season 2 of the hit TV series could be leaving Netflix for another streaming platform

The popular show was watched for more than 400 million hours in one week on Netflix – but season two of the hit series could appear on another streaming platform.

If there was one show that was loved by the masses in 2022, it was Wednesday

The Tim Burton spin-off, which focused on the original goth girl, Wednesday Addams, premiered in November and gave us moment after moment that trickled throughout popular culture, from the iconic Wednesday dance to our recent obsession with Wednesday’s bangs – and, most importantly, the show accumulated the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix, with more than 400 million hours watched in one week.

Despite the success of the show, it has yet to be renewed by Netflix for a second series – and there’s a possibility that the series could be moving to a new streaming platform.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Last year, Deadline reported that Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) had closed an $8.5bn (£7.1bn) merger – meaning the rights to Wednesday may go with it, as the show is an MGM production.

This means that season two of the show could appear on Prime Video rather than Netflix (what a plot twist, I know).

While Wednesday joining Prime Video is a possibility, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. According to Deadline, Amazon is not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video and there is a possibility that Netflix could strike a deal with MGM.

Wednesday on Netflix: 21 super sneaky Easter eggs hidden in plain sight

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she navigates life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

The show and Ortega both scored nominations at the Golden Globes for best TV series (musical/comedy) and best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy), which takes place on 10 January.

Images: Netflix

