If there was one show that was loved by the masses in 2022, it was Wednesday.

The Tim Burton spin-off, which focused on the original goth girl, Wednesday Addams, premiered in November and gave us moment after moment that trickled throughout popular culture, from the iconic Wednesday dance to our recent obsession with Wednesday’s bangs – and, most importantly, the show accumulated the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix, with more than 400 million hours watched in one week.