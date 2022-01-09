One of the most intriguing things about internet trends is how often they pop up out of nowhere. One day you’re minding your business, absent-mindedly scrolling through social media, and the next, you’re trying to wrap your head around a concept which everyone but you seems to be clued into.

The latest one of these trends to take us all by surprise was Wordle, the simplistic word game which has taken over Twitter.

If you’re yet to play the game, chances are you’ve seen the collections of grey, yellow and green squares all over your feed – there have been 386,000 tweets about it since 1 November, according to user data shared by Twitter’s communications lead Siobhan Murphy.