Its official, we are in December and Christmas is now open for business. That means, no longer having to hide your premature festive excitement, or shriek “urgh” in mock disgust at the mere suggestion of playing “just a couple of tunes” from the office Christmas playlist in (mid) November.

That in mind, we are now allowed to get justly excited about all of the great festive telly scheduled for over the Christmas period, without judgement. Whatever your preferred TV genre, you are guaranteed to find at least something to look forward to watching this year, with an influx of family-friendly classic reboots, crime dramas, documentaries and more on all of the main terrestrial channels and Freeview, including the BBC network, ITV and Channel 4.

The BBC, in particular, have unveiled exactly the kind of stellar line up we’ve come to expect, with highlights including brand new, star-filled adaptions of classic dramas, such as Watership Down and Les Miserables. If you like your festive TV a bit more gritty, the eagerly awaited fifth season of Luther is due to return on New Years’s Day.

Over on Channel 4 and ITV, festive treats include Christmas specials from beloved British TV shows, such as GBBO and Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, as well as the biopic of iconic ice-skating duo, Torvill and Dean.

So without further ado, here is the Stylist ultimate guide to the best Christmas TV for 2018, made to be watched by a fire (if possible), in cosy pyjamas with a red wine spiced latte in hand. Enjoy!