Jess takes a glimpse into the secretive world for herself and discovers she has been a victim without her knowledge. Her images have been put in a ‘pack’ which is traded for as little as a $15 Amazon gift card. “To know that my images are being sold on eWhoring sites for $15 a pack, I just think ‘wow, you’re actually ruining my life for $15’.”

With victim-blaming still commonplace in discussions of image-based sexual abuse (IBSA), Jess says she believes people would be more likely to care and feel sorry for victims if this form of abuse were taking place in a more visible location, say, on the street.

It’s a sentiment echoed by image rights campaigner Megan Sims, who spoke out about what happened in Ireland last November, when an online server with links to a huge number of leaked intimate images was discovered. The story made international news and sparked an online rally against IBSA.

“There’s a lack of respect for women, they [men] just don’t care,” Megan says.” Even when we did call them out, they said ‘oh they won’t let us wank in peace’.”

Megan continues: “Image-based sexual abuse boils down to consent… it’s so dehumanising for the people who are impacted.”

It wasn’t the first time images of Megan had been leaked without her consent. In 2016, photos and videos of her were shared thousands of times, including to her family and friends, resulting in a suicide attempt.