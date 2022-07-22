The pair spent more than two decades in Zambia, the former British colony known as Rhodesia. It’s here that they took on the roles of conservationists intent on saving elephants from poachers and corrupt government officials. It’s a story that was the focus of the 1996 segment of ABC news show Turning Point and a documentary entitled Deadly Game: The Mark And Delia Owens Story.

Most interestingly – and controversially – the documentary included the filmed murder of an alleged poacher, a clip which can be found on YouTube today. It’s explicit and in the shocking segment that shows the dead body, neither the victim nor the person(s) who delivered the fatal shots is identified. It’s for this 1995 murder investigation that Mark, Delia and Christopher Owens (Mark’s son) are all still wanted for questioning to this day.

Their alleged involvement in the case is suspected due to Mark Owens’ statements that he believed people should shoot poachers and ask questions later. As of now, the trio are wanted for questioning around the case and not explicitly for the murders themselves.

Delia Owens and lawyers for Mark and Christopher Owens have issued denials concerning any wrongdoing or involvement.