Mood may be a music-based drama but don’t take its catchy songs and lyrics to mean that it doesn’t deliver one of the most confronting portrayals of London-based poverty. The BBC Three drama hones in on very real issues that creator Nicôle Lecky was surrounded by when she’d produced this as a one-woman play. From hidden homelessness to influencer culture, Sasha (Lecky) tries to remain confident and bubbly despite really having nowhere to turn to.

But when mysterious new girlfriend Carly introduces her to the world of social media, it seems like Nicole’s problems are just an Instagram post and brand deal away. That is, until Carly reveals that a quicker and more lucrative way to make money is to release content on DailyFans – an online platform where Sasha can send pictures and videos that are as explicit as she wants them to be.

But when Carly takes Sasha to a mansion party full of rich men – and then on a holiday to a Middle Eastern desert with upcoming rappers – Sasha enters a world of sex work that she wasn’t quite prepared for. At the heart of this drama is a tale of a young woman trying to make it in the music industry but its honest portrayal of growing up in London, being unable to afford to live there and being constantly in pursuit of money for creative projects is a plotline that will undoubtedly resonate with many.

Mood is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.