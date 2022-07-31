Tonight’s match will see the Lionesses go head-to-head with Germany. As far as the Euros go, Germany has a pretty impressive history – they’ve reached the final eight times, and won eight times.

England, on the other hand, has never won the Women’s Euro – but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a good chance. The team has been in the Euros eight times and made the final twice (in 1984, they lost to Sweden on penalties). They’ve also won every match in this year’s competition, setting a new national record for successive victories at the tournament, and are currently on their best-ever run of 11 wins in a row across all competitions.

Oh, and the Lionesses managed to defeat Germany 3-1 in a friendly earlier this year. Positive, right?