For fans of terrestrial TV, the return of BBC Three last month was definitely cause for celebration. Not only do we get to enjoy feel-good gems such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, Mood and Starstruck, but its documentary game has been particularly strong of late, too: think The Instagram Effect, Jobfished and Dating’s Dangerous Secrets.

One series that you’ll definitely want on your radar is Wrecked, a thrilling comedy-horror series about a search for a missing sibling at sea.

Starring Ladhood’s Oscar Kennedy, the six-part series follows 20-year-old new recruit Jamie as he infiltrates the 3,000-strong crew on The Sacramentum cruise ship in a desperate race to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid charter. Before long, Jamie is “initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers,” according to the official synopsis. Jamie moves into murkier waters when a spate of brutal murders complicates his investigation. “For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth,” the synopsis continues.

Wrecked: Oscar Kennedy as Jamie

First announced last year, Wrecked has been described by writer Ryan J Brown as “a tense coming-of-age story about a lost, gay kid from Sheffield propelled into uncharted waters of escalating paranoia and self-discovery.” Now, the BBC has revealed a host of up-and-coming faces in the show alongside first look images. Joining Kennedy are Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as Vivian, Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses) as Danny, Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) as Karen and Jodie Tyack (The Window) as Pippa.

Wrecked: Jodie Tyack as Pippa

Wrecked will also welcome newcomers Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily and Alice Nokes as Sophia. Writer Ryan J Brown previously explained that he drew inspiration from a rich catalogue of teen slashers when creating his show. “In Wrecked, the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candour,” he said in a statement. “I wanted to create a piece of genre entertainment that had the savvy teen sharpness of Scream, the unsettling atmosphere of The Shining and the strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of Cabin In The Woods.” The series is filming in Northern Ireland and will air on BBC Three later in 2022.

