It showed just how solid and how committed they are to their marriage – far more so than the central characters who need a dose of chaos and violence in order to get themselves off.

But what’s even more fascinating is how Sherry – the real Sherry – slowly reveals herself. While being confined to a cage and literally facing life or death, she uses those oh-so-good communication skills (that she presumably uses across her social media feed) to keep Love at bay and thankfully, stop her from hacking her to death.

Sherry continues to take on the ‘bestie’ role despite her surroundings, by pretending that she sympathises with Love and understands why she killed Natalie and even helping Love write an admission letter for son Henry’s kindergarten as she tries to manipulate her way into freedom.

She also takes it further by trying to align herself and Love as two women who people constantly try to control and says: “we’re two women who are smarter than everyone else and people can’t stand that.”