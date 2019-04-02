Embrace your nakedness at the UK’s best nudist beaches

How often do you just hang out naked? Maybe padding around your flat in the nude is normal to you, a pro in spending time in your own skin. Maybe you share your home with housemates and live for those elusive moments of quiet when everyone’s out and you have the place to yourself, delighting in the novelty of swanning around without a stitch on like you bloody own the place. Or maybe, being naked really isn’t your thing: it can feel exposing, vulnerable or too much to take in, even if you’re alone.

Well, in the spirit of embracing ourselves just as we are, we’re stripping back and stripping off to get comfortable with our bodies in the purist sense. As far as we’re concerned, there’s nothing more beautiful than the female form and if you feel like getting more in touch with yours, we’ve found a very freeing way to do it.

Although Britain might not be the first place you think of for a beach holiday, the UK is actually home to a wealth of sandy dunes and dramatic coastlines that would put the Maldives to shame (well, kind of). What’s more, a surprising number of them are nudist friendly, making them the perfect place to get your kit off in a setting designed for it: after all, walking down Oxford Street starkers could get you in a spot of bother.