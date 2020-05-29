10 chic fashion brands you’ve never heard of, but will definitely want to shop
- Stylist Team
Need some summer wardrobe inspo? Exhausted all the usual suspects? We’ve rounded up the insider favourites we just can’t get enough of right now, and neither will you.
If there’s anything we’ve learned from endlessly scrolling on social media, it’s that the Instagram algorithm has done great things for our wardrobes. Not in terms of its aspirational styling posts, however. We’re talking about the algorithm’s ability to serve us up exciting new fashion labels that we’ve never even heard of.
The beacon of brilliance that is the Instagram explore feed has a canny knack of figuring out exactly what it is we want to see.
There’s also something super satisfying about finding a brand that is yet to be picked up by the major e-commerce sites. It makes you feel in the know; a chosen one. Having something that no-one else yet has? Well, that’s next level smug.
These emerging Insta-famous brands are worth paying attention to for a myriad of reasons: not only for the chic and directional aesthetic, but for the sweet spot price tag, where brands like Rixo dominate. The premium category without the eye-watering price tag.
Here, we round up the best under-the-radar brands to know now. Your bank balance might not thank us, but your wardrobe definitely will.
Samsøe & Samsøe
Scandi brand Samsøe & Samsøe is they type of brand that once you start shopping there it’ll soon become your go-to. Creating wardrobe staples that slows down the constant churn of fashion trends, it sticks to its undeniable Scandi aesthetic with minimal pieces that you can dress up and down. With great tailoring, knitwear and the perfect pared-back dress in its offering, it’s brimming with modern day essentials at an affordable price point.
Isabelle Fox
Isabelle Fox is a British brand with timeless silhouettes at its core, founder Isabelle Waring was inspired by her Grandmother’s career as a couture seamstress in the 1960s and 70s and this is not lost on the brand.
With high quality fabrics, fitted waists and elegant necklines these pieces wouldn’t look out of place on the red carpet, however they are more versatile than that.
Check out their ‘Sophia’ dress, the perfect midi style that can be worn to work with an oversized blazer thrown over your shoulders, or with a supersized sun hat and basket bag for a sunny city break.
Low Classic
Low Classic was created by Seoul-based designer Myungshin Lee in 2009, but it’s only recently popped up on our fashion radar. Stocked at fashion e-tailers such as Browns fashion and Net-A-Porter, Low Classic strikes all the right chords when it comes to feminine tailoring.
With high waisted trousers, and slim fit ribbed sweaters it channels all kinds of street style cool.
This brand is definitely for the minimalist’s out there with no fuss, clean lines, and sticks to a neutral soft palette throughout the collection.
Team this minimal brand with your heeled mules and your gold layered jewellery for extra style points.
Shop Doen
Sister duo Margaret and Katherine founded Doen in 2016. It prides itself on having feminism at heart of this women-owned and operated brand is helping to close the gender gap with carefully selected manufacturers that support and empower women.
The tone of the brand is Cali cool girl - its laid back spirit means its designs are effortlessly chic, laid back luxe at it’s finest.
There is something for everyone, from the perfect neutral wrap dress that works on all body shapes, to the trending milkmaid style dress that will be your summer go-to, just add your tan sandals to complete your look.
With Nothing Underneath
Keeping the great fashion slow down in mind; making more considered purchases: and shopping pieces that we will never date: wear over and over and love forever. Welcome With Nothing Underneath - the brand that is doing just that.
WNU is all about the shopping a wardrobe staple – in this case the classic cotton shirt, an essential in every women’s wardrobe.
The boyfriend fit button downs are also sustainably sourced which only adds to their desirability, from classic white cottons shirts, to neutral linens and thicker wintery brushed cotton styles, there’s something for everyone.
This brand is the epitome of laid back luxe and we want a shirt in every colour.
Frankie Shop
American brand Frankie Shop is where the girls go post-Philo - or rather, where the girls that wanted Phoebe Philo’s Celine but couldn’t afford it, go to now.
Offering clean architectural silhouettes that mostly fall under the ‘wardrobe staples with a twist’ bracket, we’re going to Frankie Shop for our work-to-weekend wardrobe.
Nobody’s Child
London label Nobody’s Child is a fast fashion brand with a conscience. What might seem like the ultimate contradiction is perhaps rather the future for the British high street: the brand produces limited quantities of all its clothing, uses upcycled fabrics and donates any fabrics leftover to fashion colleges for students to use. Its signature dresses come in an array of different prints and fabrics - perfect worn with ankle boots.
Sezane
Under-the-radar brand Sezane was France’s first ever online-only fashion brand when it launched in 2014. Now, it has super chic apartment-like shops in London, New York and Paris. Sezane has a commitment to sustainability and a refusal to put products on sale - instead opting to not overproduce its collections.
They have also pioneered its own charity, called Demain, which has so far donated €1m to children’s charities. The brand excels in that typically French insouciance, with cotton floral dresses and frilly blouses with a bohemian edge.
Rouje
Parisian label Rouje describes itself as a brand for the woman who puts lipstick on with her fingers and dances barefoot - we love it based on that alone. Offering that distinct French brand of nonchalance, these pretty dresses are feminine yet functional, and able to be worn to work or dressed up for weddings.
We love the Daria dress, which juxtaposes the classic tea dress with a 90s slip dress to create something that is recognisable yet distinctly new.
Uterqüe
Spanish label Uterque is the lesser-known sister in the Inditex portfolio, but that’s part of its charm. Focusing on producing timeless collections rather than fast-fashion pieces, Uterque has swiftly become a coveted brand for footwear and accessories.
We love its artistic approach to shoes, with sculptural wooden heels a prominent theme throughout the collections and which look far more expensive than they actually are.
