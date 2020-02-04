10 wardrobe-revitalising midi dresses you’ll want to wear all year round

You’ll wear this one dress style so many times, the cost per wear will be pennies…

There might still be a chill in the air but as the days (finally!) start to get longer our wardrobes are already considering the shift to spring. While the January sales are starting to die off, fresh new season styles are coming in and we’re looking to bridge the gap between winter and spring with pieces that will work whatever the weather. How do you master the art of transeasonal dressing? Well, the answer lies in one particular style of dress. In fact, you probably own a dress like this already. It’s universally flattering and can be found everywhere from high street shops to designer boutiques. Yes, you guessed it, it’s the trusty midi dress. While we’re all for a trend piece such as polka dot dresses or Zara’s latest ‘it’ frock, for us, the flattering length of the midi that means it doesn’t even matter what print, style or fabric it’s in. Saying that, we’ve of course made an edit of our favourite ones.

From the zebra print piece that injects playful sophistication into your workwear wardrobe, to Topshop’s mood-boosting floral print, these are dresses you’ll be able to style throughout 2020, and beyond. Be prepared to find your dream dress now…

Rotate Birger Christensen cotton-blend midi dress

Best midi dresses: Rotate Birger Christensen

If Copenhagen Fashion Week has left you longing to inject your wardrobe with a dose of Scandi style, look no further than Danish label de jour, Rotate Birger Christensen. This zebra print puts a playful spin on typical monochrome designs while the combination of puffed sleeves and a side-slit skirt creates a sophisticated silhouette. Therese cotton-blend midi dress, £290, Roate Birger Christensen (mytheresa.com)

Zara printed satin dress

Best midi dresses: Zara

The beauty of this long sleeved midi dress is that it works all year round. On cold winter mornings layer a turtleneck jumper underneath for a fashion-forward office appropriate look and on sunny spring days simply slip on a pair of square toe sandals and let this statement print work its magic for alfresco drinks. Printed satin dress, £49.99, Zara (zara.com)

Topshop green floral print long sleeve dress

Best midi dresses: Topshop

Bold 70s -inspired prints are big news this spring and Topshop’s floral take on the trend has to be one of our favourites. This mood-boosting shade of green will brighten up even the greyest of mornings. Wear underneath a snug shearling coat for a look that is pure bohemian glamour or toughen up the look with a pair of black ankle boots. Topshop green floral print long sleeve dress, £39, Topshop (topshop.com)

Rixo Giselle checked crepe de chine dress

Best midi dresses: Rixo

Rixo has become one of those brands we rely on for statement could-be-vintage occasion wear dresses (and skirts and bags etc.) but now they’re very daytime appropriate too. The latest collection has an array of milkmaid style dresses that’ll be your brunch, BBQ, evening drinks companion all year round. Checked midi dress, £275, Rixo (net-a-porter.com)

Mango black buttoned linen dress

Best midi dresses: Mango

There’s no denying the mbd (that’s midi black dress) is one of those fail-safe options all year round. The fashion team have already declared their love for black dresses in summer, and this linen beauty is one to add to the wish list. Black button down dress, £49.99, Mango (mango.com)

Bernadette June floral silk-satin slip dress

Best midi dresses: Bernadette

The slip dress is one of those 90s classics that makes a reappearance year after year, bringing instant nostalgia. This Bernadette ditsy floral style will look just as good with a raffia bag and dad sandals now, as it will for autumn with a fine knit jumper and chunky ankle boots. Floral slip dress, £530, Bernadette (mytheresa.com)

Ghost Jenna floral dress

Best midi dresses: Ghost

If you didn’t know already then zesty green, along with tangerine orange are this season’s hero hues. It’s basically all taking inspiration from your fruit basket, and this Ghost dress is the lime dress to invest in. You’ll wear it at an given opportunity – for autumn, add an oversized knit and wear it as a midi skirt. Green floral midi, £120, Ghost (johnlewis.com)

& Other Stories puff sleeve midi dress

Best midi dresses: & Other Stories

If you’re still not tired of polka dot dresses (us neither) then we’ve got a round up the fashion team’s favourites (that aren’t that Zara one). This & Other Stories dress has puffy sleeves, a square neckline and a side split to create the perfect day to evening dress – team with kicks then switch to barely there strappy heels. Puffy sleeve midi dress, £85, & Other Stories (stories.com)

Ganni leopard-print silk-blend satin wrap dress

Best midi dresses: Ganni

Be it leopard, zebra, snake or even cow – animal prints have been ruling our wardrobe this year. It’s only last month our fashion editors flagged a resurgence in leopard print midi dresses, and here’s another one to add to the list. Trust Ganni to create yet another ‘it’ dress in the making – all hail the universally flattering, wrap dress. Leopard wrap dress, £400, Ganni (net-a-porter.com)

Bershka dress with ring belt

Best midi dresses: Bershka

If in doubt, opt for a shirt dress. It’s the style that can be worn for work, for a lunch date, for evening with heeled sandals and everything in between. Keep it sleek with tonal cream and brown hues or liven it up with colour-pop accessories – either way this under £30 frock is a no-brainer. Buckled shirt dress, £29.99, Bershka (bershka.com)