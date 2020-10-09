An aviator or flight jacket was originally, as you might have guessed by the name, created for pilots. Usually made of leather, although in terms of today’s fashion often faux leather, they were generally lined in some kind of shearling to keep pilots warm. The style was eventually adopted by fashion and pop culture and is now one of autumn’s ever-enduring style staples. Look out for lots of gorgeous shearling, both real and faux, that gives a nod to the look.

Michael Kors showed shearling lined jackets as part of his autumn/winter 2020 collection

While early traditional aviators generally featured symmetrical fronts, over the years the classic style has been fused with what many would class as a biker jacket and for some brands these phrases are interchangeable when it comes to this particular jacket silhouette. Perhaps the feature that separates an aviator from a classic leather biker will be the introduction of a shearling or faux fur lining, but the asymmetric zip frontage and hardware detailing makes the jacket fall into an either/or category. The aviator of course has deep vintage roots and its classic silhouette is now a key and recurring style each autumn, meaning that your aviator purchase can be worn season after season, making it a great investment piece.

Coach sent aviator inspired jackets down the catwalk at their autumn/winter 2020 show

While you can find pops of colour in this easy to wear shape, more often than not you’ll find a combination of black, white or cognac colours. Look out for great hardware detailing such as buckles on the cuffs and neckline and hardwearing and chunky zip fastenings. This jacket is great for more casual occasions and will work particularly well with jeans or over autumnal floral dresses and chunky boots. While you get lots of leather and faux leather options on the high street, if you’re going for a suede or faux suede aviator be careful with the British weather — if you can treat the suede with some kind of protector you’ll be able to get more wear out of the jacket.

