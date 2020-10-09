Aviator jackets have become a high street autumn staple. The silhouette is essentially a cross between a classic flight jacket and a leather biker, but updated for autumn chills with a cosy shearling or faux fur lining. This classic shape won’t date season to season, making it a great investment piece. Here are some of our favourites to shop now.
An aviator or flight jacket was originally, as you might have guessed by the name, created for pilots. Usually made of leather, although in terms of today’s fashion often faux leather, they were generally lined in some kind of shearling to keep pilots warm.
The style was eventually adopted by fashion and pop culture and is now one of autumn’s ever-enduring style staples.
Look out for lots of gorgeous shearling, both real and faux, that gives a nod to the look.
While early traditional aviators generally featured symmetrical fronts, over the years the classic style has been fused with what many would class as a biker jacket and for some brands these phrases are interchangeable when it comes to this particular jacket silhouette.
Perhaps the feature that separates an aviator from a classic leather biker will be the introduction of a shearling or faux fur lining, but the asymmetric zip frontage and hardware detailing makes the jacket fall into an either/or category.
The aviator of course has deep vintage roots and its classic silhouette is now a key and recurring style each autumn, meaning that your aviator purchase can be worn season after season, making it a great investment piece.
While you can find pops of colour in this easy to wear shape, more often than not you’ll find a combination of black, white or cognac colours.
Look out for great hardware detailing such as buckles on the cuffs and neckline and hardwearing and chunky zip fastenings.
This jacket is great for more casual occasions and will work particularly well with jeans or over autumnal floral dresses and chunky boots.
While you get lots of leather and faux leather options on the high street, if you’re going for a suede or faux suede aviator be careful with the British weather — if you can treat the suede with some kind of protector you’ll be able to get more wear out of the jacket.
Zara
When Zara brought out a sleek and snug faux fur lined aviator jacket a couple of seasons ago, we weren’t sure if even they realised the hit they had on their hands. Since then they have brought out a new version of the jacket every autumn and we predict this year’s will fly off the shelves.
Marks and Spencer
This cognac coloured aviator with the classic symmetrical front is absolutely gorgeous and the faux shearling detail will keep you nice and snug. The slightly shorter length means this will work well with trousers, skirts or dresses.
Shop faux shearling aviator jacket at Marks and Spencer, £69
Mango
With faux fur lapels, this monochromatic jacket is such a classic silhouette. The asymmetric zip fastening and hem belt tick all the boxes — this jacket will only get better with age.
Urban Bliss
And this is certainly a trend plus sizes can get in on too. New Look and Asos both have a selection of styles and colours from own brand and other labels that you can shop right now.
Shop faux shearling aviator jacket from Urban Bliss at Asos, £70
Whistles
This sumptuous jacket is lined in a super soft faux fur making it the perfect autumn/winter 2020 companion — you’ll never want to take it off.
Sosandar
This faux shearling lined jacket is a great addition to any autumn wardrobe. With all the classic detailing, you’ll be able to wear this piece season after season and at £75, that’s a great investment.
Next
This tan cosy jacket with great hardware detailing is the kind of outerwear that makes you want autumn all year through. Pair with a fine knit and indigo jeans for the ultimate weekend outfit.
New Look
If you have always loved the aviator style but wanted a bit more coverage then now’s your chance. This longer-line coat in an aviator silhouette will keep you stylishly warm as temperatures drop.
Simply Be
While of course there are the classic monochrome and tan hues available, don’t be afraid to go for a pop of colour when you can, this is a great way of adding a bit of brightness to your wardrobe but with a timeless silhouette.
Shop suedette borg lined aviator jacket at Simply Be, £50.75
Blackburd
This unisex jacket is quite a show-stopper. Cleverly designed to look like cracked leather, this jacket is lined in contrasting faux fur to get you cold-weather ready.
Shop Blackburd brown aviator jacket at Wolf and Badger, £199
Alpha Industries
This brown jacket follows the true classic principles of the aviator silhouette. The added logo detailing and vintage brown colour add a well-loved feel to this cosy autumnal piece.
Shop Alpha Industries faux shearling aviator jacket at FarFetch, £223
Hero images: Getty Images; courtesy of brands
Further images: courtesy of brands