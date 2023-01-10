High street buys

11 best new high street arrivals you’ll want to add to your wardrobe this month

Each month, we’re going to bring you a concise edit of the very best buys on the high street – from new collections to items worth investing in. 

Welcome to our new monthly high street fashion round-up. Handpicked by Stylist’s fashion team, expect to find out about the latest collections, new collaborations, hidden gems and weather-appropriate pieces that are worth spending your hard-earned cash on. 

January can be a funny time when it comes to fashion. The weather is telling us we’re firmly in winter, while the shops are already making us think about spring. This is why it’s important to invest in those pieces that’ll work hard for your now, and well into 2023. 

Be it Mango’s under-£50 biker jacket (available in sizes XXS-4XL) that you’ll want to wear under your winter coat and over every outfit next season, or the sell-out Cos bag that’s just launched in a bold new hue, these are the pieces we’re backing right now. And if you keep scrolling, we would love to know what you think about the fluffy Crocs (yes, really) we predict will be huge news for winter.

Here are the 11 best high street buys for January. 

  • Mango faux-leather biker jacket

    Mango jacket

    The biker jacket has made quite the return recently. Worn to be oversized, you should buy this amazing under-£50 style in a size up (or two) to get the look. It comes in sizes XXS-4XL so it’s not only affordable, but also size inclusive. Well done, Mango. 

    Shop Mango faux-leather biker jacket, £49.99

  • Jigsaw Sharan Ranshi crew jumper

    jigsaw jumper

    Jigsaw has joined forces with British Indian illustrator and designer Sharan Ranshi to create a fun edit of limited edition knits, tops and dresses. This bold style is bound to brighten up even the dullest of winter days. 

    Shop Jigsaw Sharan Ranshi crew jumper, £185

  • H&M+ twill cargo trousers

    H&M+ trousers

    Cargo pants (previously known as combats in the 2000s) are the throwback trend that is sticking around for yet another season. Not sure how to style them? Just wear them much as you would your favourite jeans: with jumpers, sweatshirts, a roll neck or T-shirt and blazer duo. 

    Shop H&M+ twill cargo trousers, £19.99

  • Damson Madder Stromi maxi dress

    Damson Madder dress

    Investing in a dress at this time of year can be tricky, as you want it to work throughout winter into spring. Well, this contrast print maxi that’s handmade in India will do the trick. Wear for now with tights and boots and switch to sandals as soon as the weather warms up. 

    Shop Damson Madder Stromi maxi dress, £95

  • Monki black striped half zip sweater

    monki jumper

    The striped knit deserves a place in any capsule wardrobe considering how versatile it is. In fact, we’ve already told you four fail-safe ways to style a striped jumper this season. 

    Shop Monki black striped half zip sweater, £35

  • Crocs Furever Crush shoe

    Crocs boots

    Crocs: the Marmite of the shoe world. Rate them or slate them, there’s no denying they have a flurry of loyal fans. Now, they’ve been reimagined for winter with faux fur and we assume these will be just as popular as the originals. Get them in black, cream, pink or lilac. 

    Shop Crocs Furever Crush shoe, £74.99

  • Oysho compression leggings

    Oysho leggings

    If you’re on the ‘new year, new me’ hype, or you always work out, then you need to see Oysho’s latest activewear drop. These flattering compression leggings will be the perfect workout companion. Want more good news? Zara’s sister brand is also coming to the UK with a store in London’s Westfield opening in February. 

    Shop Oysho compression leggings, £39.99

  • Cos Desserto crossbody bag

    cos bag

    Chances are, you’ve already seen this Cos crossbody on Instagram or even at your local coffee shop. So popular, the black and brown styles have sold out multiple times. Luckily, it’s now available in this uplifting shade of green, and it’s here to add interest to any winter coat. 

    Shop Cos Desserto crossbody bag, £89

  • Zara irregular earrings

    Zara earrings

    One of the best places on the high street for jewellery is always Zara (along with Mango, Cos and Jigsaw). Instead of regular hoops, update your cold-weather outfits with these twisted earrings. 

    Shop Zara irregular earrings, £12.99

  • & Other Stories oversized flight jacket

    & Other stories jacket

    All over the spring/summer catwalks at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney, bomber jackets are a transeasonal style to get ahead of now. Layer under coats with thermals for now and add over slip dresses with chunky sandals come spring. 

    Shop & Other Stories oversized flight jacket, £120

  • Arket satin mini skirt

    Arket skirt

    Add some sunshine into your wardrobe no matter the weather forecast this winter thanks to Arket’s mini. Wear as above with a matchy-matchy knit or tone it down with a grey or cream roll neck. 

    Shop Arket satin mini skirt, £59

Images: courtesy of brands

