Welcome to our new monthly high street fashion round-up. Handpicked by Stylist’s fashion team, expect to find out about the latest collections, new collaborations, hidden gems and weather-appropriate pieces that are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
January can be a funny time when it comes to fashion. The weather is telling us we’re firmly in winter, while the shops are already making us think about spring. This is why it’s important to invest in those pieces that’ll work hard for your now, and well into 2023.
Be it Mango’s under-£50 biker jacket (available in sizes XXS-4XL) that you’ll want to wear under your winter coat and over every outfit next season, or the sell-out Cos bag that’s just launched in a bold new hue, these are the pieces we’re backing right now. And if you keep scrolling, we would love to know what you think about the fluffy Crocs (yes, really) we predict will be huge news for winter.
Here are the 11 best high street buys for January.
Shop best high street buys
Mango faux-leather biker jacket
The biker jacket has made quite the return recently. Worn to be oversized, you should buy this amazing under-£50 style in a size up (or two) to get the look. It comes in sizes XXS-4XL so it’s not only affordable, but also size inclusive. Well done, Mango.
Jigsaw Sharan Ranshi crew jumper
Jigsaw has joined forces with British Indian illustrator and designer Sharan Ranshi to create a fun edit of limited edition knits, tops and dresses. This bold style is bound to brighten up even the dullest of winter days.
H&M+ twill cargo trousers
Cargo pants (previously known as combats in the 2000s) are the throwback trend that is sticking around for yet another season. Not sure how to style them? Just wear them much as you would your favourite jeans: with jumpers, sweatshirts, a roll neck or T-shirt and blazer duo.
Damson Madder Stromi maxi dress
Investing in a dress at this time of year can be tricky, as you want it to work throughout winter into spring. Well, this contrast print maxi that’s handmade in India will do the trick. Wear for now with tights and boots and switch to sandals as soon as the weather warms up.
Monki black striped half zip sweater
The striped knit deserves a place in any capsule wardrobe considering how versatile it is. In fact, we’ve already told you four fail-safe ways to style a striped jumper this season.
Crocs Furever Crush shoe
Crocs: the Marmite of the shoe world. Rate them or slate them, there’s no denying they have a flurry of loyal fans. Now, they’ve been reimagined for winter with faux fur and we assume these will be just as popular as the originals. Get them in black, cream, pink or lilac.
Oysho compression leggings
If you’re on the ‘new year, new me’ hype, or you always work out, then you need to see Oysho’s latest activewear drop. These flattering compression leggings will be the perfect workout companion. Want more good news? Zara’s sister brand is also coming to the UK with a store in London’s Westfield opening in February.
Cos Desserto crossbody bag
Chances are, you’ve already seen this Cos crossbody on Instagram or even at your local coffee shop. So popular, the black and brown styles have sold out multiple times. Luckily, it’s now available in this uplifting shade of green, and it’s here to add interest to any winter coat.
Zara irregular earrings
One of the best places on the high street for jewellery is always Zara (along with Mango, Cos and Jigsaw). Instead of regular hoops, update your cold-weather outfits with these twisted earrings.
& Other Stories oversized flight jacket
All over the spring/summer catwalks at the likes of Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney, bomber jackets are a transeasonal style to get ahead of now. Layer under coats with thermals for now and add over slip dresses with chunky sandals come spring.
Arket satin mini skirt
Add some sunshine into your wardrobe no matter the weather forecast this winter thanks to Arket’s mini. Wear as above with a matchy-matchy knit or tone it down with a grey or cream roll neck.
Images: courtesy of brands