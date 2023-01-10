Welcome to our new monthly high street fashion round-up. Handpicked by Stylist’s fashion team, expect to find out about the latest collections, new collaborations, hidden gems and weather-appropriate pieces that are worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

January can be a funny time when it comes to fashion. The weather is telling us we’re firmly in winter, while the shops are already making us think about spring. This is why it’s important to invest in those pieces that’ll work hard for your now, and well into 2023.

Be it Mango’s under-£50 biker jacket (available in sizes XXS-4XL) that you’ll want to wear under your winter coat and over every outfit next season, or the sell-out Cos bag that’s just launched in a bold new hue, these are the pieces we’re backing right now. And if you keep scrolling, we would love to know what you think about the fluffy Crocs (yes, really) we predict will be huge news for winter.