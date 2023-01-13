All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From seamless long-sleeved T-shirts to thermal camis, these tops will be the base to every winter outfit.
Not to sound like a weather forecaster, but we’re expecting the temperatures to plummet over the next few days. The good news is, though, we’re here to get you prepared for all weather conditions. While we’ve already rounded up the best snow boots (the Moon Boot is back) along with the cosy coats ready to swaddle up in, we want to strip it back to the basics. Cosy hats, scarfs and even balaclavas are on the list of cold-weather accessories this season, but we believe the key to staying warm is all about the base layers.
If you’re an avid skier, you’ll know all about the importance of thermal layers, and everyday outfits should be no different. If you invest in clever heat-tech tops from Uniqlo or merino wool versions from Arket, you can guarantee that no matter how you style them, you’ll stay cosier than if you were just adding a thick jumper. These form-fitting non-bulky tops can be worn to go unnoticed under your favourite outfits, but some are so good, you’ll no doubt be happy to show them off.
Keep scrolling to see the 11 tops that are perfect for layering – from just £9.99.
Shop best tops for layering
Warehouse paisley velvet funnel neck top
Adding textures such as velvet can add a cosy feel to your winter look. This fun paisley print high-neck top will look so good poking out from underneath a blazer or suede jacket.
H&M+ long-sleeved jersey top
The best thing about this top – aside from it being under £10 – is that the square neckline is so versatile. Show it off under a chunky cardigan and coat or wear it as a hidden base layer thanks to the low neck.
Uniqlo heat-tech thermal camisole top
If you don’t want to add any bulk to your outfits, get this Uniqlo cami. The heat-tech technology will keep you cosy even though it’s super thin. Trust us, it’s a fashion editor favourite.
Sweaty Betty Glisten seamless long-sleeve top
For everyday or a workout, this sweat-wicking top will work as a base layer under every outfit. The seamless style almost guarantees it.
H&M cashmere-blend top
Winter is all about choosing more premium fabrics that’ll keep you warm and look chic. This cashmere-blend top would be effortless under a shirt and blazer duo.
Marks & Spencer cotton slim-fit top
A Breton top should be a part of any capsule wardrobe. For winter, give your humble T-shirt a break and opt for a long-sleeve version instead. Note: the striped styles look great on show under a knit vest.
Arket sheer merino wool roll-neck
Another fabric to rely on for winter is merino wool. The soft, warm material is an upgrade from cotton for the cooler months and it always looks premium. Arket will always be one of the destinations for brilliant basics on the high street.
Raey racer-back wool jersey tank top
Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean your favourite summer vest has to retire. Instead, opt for a style in a wool or knit fabric and you can then layer it under all your winter warmers. And you’ll still be able to wear it come spring, too.
Shop Raey racer-back wool-jersey tank top at MatchesFashion, £75
Cos slim-fit heavyweight long-sleeved T-shirt
The T-shirts at Cos are top quality, and now the brand has created long-sleeved versions that can be worn with so many outfits. This pink version looks great with a pair of tailored trousers (as seen on the model).
Falke Ergonomic Sport System stretch jersey turtleneck top
Made as a base layer for outdoor sports such as skiing and snowboarding, this style created from an insulating material is designed to keep you warm. You can add this under any dress to make it more winter weather-proof.
Shop Falke Ergonomic Sport System stretch jersey turtleneck top tt Net-a-porter, £55
Lindex long-sleeve roll-neck top
There’s no need to keep a great top hidden. Instead, opt for a fun, printed style and show it off under a sleeveless dress, cardigan or blazer.
Images: courtesy of brands