Not to sound like a weather forecaster, but we’re expecting the temperatures to plummet over the next few days. The good news is, though, we’re here to get you prepared for all weather conditions. While we’ve already rounded up the best snow boots (the Moon Boot is back) along with the cosy coats ready to swaddle up in, we want to strip it back to the basics. Cosy hats, scarfs and even balaclavas are on the list of cold-weather accessories this season, but we believe the key to staying warm is all about the base layers.

If you’re an avid skier, you’ll know all about the importance of thermal layers, and everyday outfits should be no different. If you invest in clever heat-tech tops from Uniqlo or merino wool versions from Arket, you can guarantee that no matter how you style them, you’ll stay cosier than if you were just adding a thick jumper. These form-fitting non-bulky tops can be worn to go unnoticed under your favourite outfits, but some are so good, you’ll no doubt be happy to show them off.