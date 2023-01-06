11 feel-good pieces fashion editors reach for every January

Freelance fashion editor Harriet Davey spoke to her fellow fashion experts to find out which items they always rely on to lift their winter wardrobes.
Like a lot of people, I find January to be a bit of a drag. Between attempting to stick to my new year’s resolutions (this year it’s not to eat chocolate for breakfast – a tricky task) and trying to navigate cold weather as a summer person, it can be tough. But one thing that gets me through is the clothes – even though my mind is forever on a beach, I do love to layer. It brings me joy to swaddle up in a new coat or pair of boots, and I wanted to find out what my fellow fashion editors rely on to get them through the long month of January. Because who better to get style advice from than the experts?
It’s all about wearing the pieces that make you feel good, be it a cosy knit (both Nana Acheampong and Emma Spedding chose bright iterations from Cos) or a coat that you can snap up in the January sales (Lily Russo-Bah has found a winning Mango style), there are certain items fashion editors always rely on elevate their looks (and their moods) at this time of year.
And I also shared my top picks, including the under-£15 secret styling hack I wear with every outfit. Keep going to find out the 11 fashion picks that’ll uplift your winter wardrobes – with minimal effort.
Nana Acheampong’s picks
Cos oversized alpaca-blend jumper
“I’ve been using colour in my wardrobe as a mood booster for a very long time now. This yellow oversized jumper is the epitome of that. On grey gloomy days, I need to be reminded of sunshine and heat and this is exactly the piece to do it.”
Farai London Alamea abstract-print stretch-woven midi dress
“The abstract colours on this dress are so pleasing to the eye I feel like I’m looking at a piece of art. I like to invest in versatile pieces and not only would this dress look great on a night out with the backless detail, it could also be worn with a blazer over the top in the day.”
Shop Farai London Alamea abstract-print stretch-woven midi dress at Selfridges, £150
Lily Russo-Bah’s picks
Mango faux shearling-lined coat
“There are very rare occasions in January when I get to dress up so I always make sure I have interesting outerwear for when I’m wrapping up warm. I like to feel like I’m dressing up even when I’m heading out for a walk or on my way to the office.”
Massimo Dutti heeled leather boots
“My winter uniform tends to consist of a chunky knit and trouser combo and I find adding a pair of white or metallic boots to the mix just lifts more muted winter colour palettes. My mood is definitely influenced by the colours I wear, so I rarely wear all black. Massimo Dutti is my go-to this season for stylish footwear on the high street.”
Billie Bhatia’s picks
Raey recycled yarn classic sweater
“Sweatshirt season is very much among us, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Raey’s slightly oversized, longline fit is perfect for throwing on with jeans or leggings for a casual look and brings a casual style to satin slip skirts for a more elevated look.”
Shop Raey recycled yarn classic sweater at MatchesFashion, £100
H&M+ quilted jacket
“This not-too-hot yet not-too-cold weather calls for a great quilted jacket. I’ve got my eye on this H&M Plus one in a palette cleansing light sage green.”
Emma Spedding’s picks
Raey silver foil cotton-blend mini skirt
“I am planning on channelling Alexa Chung in this silver mini and wearing it with black tights, flat ballet pumps and a navy crew neck jumper. Many designers have revisited silver for spring 2023, and I love the idea that it can be something that you can wear as part of your everyday outfits rather than saving it for party season.”
Cos dropped-shoulder boiled-wool jumper
“In winter I tend to wear a uniform of jeans and a brightly coloured jumper to lift by mood (and my complexion). I have been considering adding an orange one into my collection, and this will look amazing now and further into the year on cooler summer days.”
Harriet Davey’s picks
Arket crossbody bag
“I’m fully in the crossbody bag club, no matter the time of year. The fact I don’t have to carry something brings me joy, and as a mini-bag fan – you tell I really don’t like carrying things – this Arket bag is ticking all the boxes. A bold bright accessory is also an easy way to elevate even the simplest of winter coats, and I’m really into cobalt blue this season.”
Zara straight cargo trousers
“I’m fully on the cargo pant bandwagon. So much so, I currently own two pairs and now I’m considering adding a third thanks to Zara. They’re so easy to wear, but I like to keep the look more polished by styling with a roll neck knit, blazer and heeled ankle boots rather than trainers and a sweatshirt. Although this looks good, too.”
Uniqlo heat-tech thermal camisole top
“This may not look like the most exciting purchase you’ll ever make, but trust me, it’s a game-changer. This simple cami is made with Uniqlo’s signature Heattech technology, so it’s warm without being bulky. I have it in white and black, and I add it under literally every outfit at this time of year. It’s my secret to still being able to wear less winter-appropriate pieces as the seamless, thin design goes completely unnoticed.”
Images: courtesy of editors and brands