11 feel-good pieces fashion editors reach for every January

Like a lot of people, I find January to be a bit of a drag. Between attempting to stick to my new year’s resolutions (this year it’s not to eat chocolate for breakfast – a tricky task) and trying to navigate cold weather as a summer person, it can be tough. But one thing that gets me through is the clothes – even though my mind is forever on a beach, I do love to layer. It brings me joy to swaddle up in a new coat or pair of boots, and I wanted to find out what my fellow fashion editors rely on to get them through the long month of January. Because who better to get style advice from than the experts?

It’s all about wearing the pieces that make you feel good, be it a cosy knit (both Nana Acheampong and Emma Spedding chose bright iterations from Cos) or a coat that you can snap up in the January sales (Lily Russo-Bah has found a winning Mango style), there are certain items fashion editors always rely on elevate their looks (and their moods) at this time of year.