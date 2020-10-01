We imagine that at the start of 2020 most of you probably felt that you had finally nailed workwear dressing. Whether you were of the suited and booted camp or one of the smart-casual squad, you’ve probably spent a fair number of years perfecting your office style. And if you were the type of person with a wardrobe packed full of blazers or a well-edited selection of stylish shift dresses then the WFH life is one that may have hit your wardrobe particularly hard. With the next six months looking very likely to contain even more office hours from dining room tables and makeshift home office spaces, it’s time to update your autumn work-from-home wardrobe with some stylish and cosy joggers, because 2020 is really the year of top half dressing.

Tom Ford’s a/w 2020 joggers

So, what does top half dressing mean and where does it leave your bottom half? Good question. If you’ve styled out working from home in this summer’s most stylish trapeze and smock dress trends, then getting ready for autumn might be a challenge. If you still have daily video chats with your team then remember it’s all about dressing your top half and keeping your bottom half comfortable and this is exactly where our selection of joggers steps in. We’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite joggers to entice you into autumn work-from-home dressing and help you develop your new office style.

Joggers: Wyse London

Snug on the bottom, stylish on the top, pair any of these great joggers with a nice top, lush new piece of knitwear or pretty blouse so that no one on your daily work chat knows you’re practically ready for bed again. And if surrendering tailoring for track-pants fills you with horror, joggers aren’t as slobbish as they once were. From 100% cotton and tapered versions, to the softest and most luxurious cashmere styles, joggers have had a total makeover and have really earned their slot in your workwear wardrobe. So before you dismiss dressing down as giving up, check out these 11 stylish joggers and get ready for your new autumnal at-home office style.

The White Company Joggers: The White Company With a gorgeous fleecy texture you’ll barely want to take these joggers off. The tapered style is really flattering too. Pair with a soft white knit for easy, everyday style. Shop grey joggers at The White Company, £75 BUY NOW

New Look Joggers: New Look Tie-dye became the unlikely lockdown print trend and our love for the DIY fashion look certainly continues into autumn/winter 2020. But if you can’t be bothered to try your hand at your own print making magic, then grab these bargain joggers instead to get the look with zero effort. Shop tie-dye joggers at New Look, £19.99 BUY NOW