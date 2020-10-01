With WFH back on the agenda, we are sliding our tailoring back into our closets and getting ready for far comfier style solutions. We round up 11 of the best joggers that will keep you cosy and chic while working from home.
We imagine that at the start of 2020 most of you probably felt that you had finally nailed workwear dressing.
Whether you were of the suited and booted camp or one of the smart-casual squad, you’ve probably spent a fair number of years perfecting your office style. And if you were the type of person with a wardrobe packed full of blazers or a well-edited selection of stylish shift dresses then the WFH life is one that may have hit your wardrobe particularly hard.
With the next six months looking very likely to contain even more office hours from dining room tables and makeshift home office spaces, it’s time to update your autumn work-from-home wardrobe with some stylish and cosy joggers, because 2020 is really the year of top half dressing.
So, what does top half dressing mean and where does it leave your bottom half? Good question.
If you’ve styled out working from home in this summer’s most stylish trapeze and smock dress trends, then getting ready for autumn might be a challenge.
If you still have daily video chats with your team then remember it’s all about dressing your top half and keeping your bottom half comfortable and this is exactly where our selection of joggers steps in.
We’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite joggers to entice you into autumn work-from-home dressing and help you develop your new office style.
Snug on the bottom, stylish on the top, pair any of these great joggers with a nice top, lush new piece of knitwear or pretty blouse so that no one on your daily work chat knows you’re practically ready for bed again.
And if surrendering tailoring for track-pants fills you with horror, joggers aren’t as slobbish as they once were. From 100% cotton and tapered versions, to the softest and most luxurious cashmere styles, joggers have had a total makeover and have really earned their slot in your workwear wardrobe.
So before you dismiss dressing down as giving up, check out these 11 stylish joggers and get ready for your new autumnal at-home office style.
The White Company
With a gorgeous fleecy texture you’ll barely want to take these joggers off. The tapered style is really flattering too. Pair with a soft white knit for easy, everyday style.
New Look
Tie-dye became the unlikely lockdown print trend and our love for the DIY fashion look certainly continues into autumn/winter 2020. But if you can’t be bothered to try your hand at your own print making magic, then grab these bargain joggers instead to get the look with zero effort.
Skin
Neutral hues remain a key part of this season’s colour palette and these will be perfect teamed with a chunky cream knit for work-from-home comfort, or just for slouching round the house in.
Wyse LondonAdd a splash of colour to your jogger collection with these super cute, side striped, 100% cashmere joggers. There’s a gorgeous coordinating top available too for maximum style and comfort this winter.
Ninety Percent
A jogger that feels good, looks good and does good. These camel-coloured casual trousers are made of 100% organic cotton so you can enjoy these cosy tapered trousers knowing you’re doing a bit for the planet at the same time.
DKNY at Figleaves
The subtle branding on the waist tie of these joggers only adds to their chicness. The sports-luxe styling with go faster side stripe detailing and tapered leg makes these absorbent and super comfy joggers a perfect a/w 2020 purchase. Get ready for some excellent nights in.
Mango
Is there any other kind of loungewear that suggests you’re winning at WFH life more than a camel jogger? We think not. Camel jogger people know how to really execute the most dressed down of looks with maximum style.
Shop camel joggers at Mango, £19.99
Oliver Bonas
Fancy something a little more out there? Then try these leopard print joggers for size. In a much more autumn appropriate muted grey hue, animal prints across the spectrum are still hugely popular this season.
Anine Bing
Winter white or summer bright, a white jogger has all year round wearability. These joggers are 100% cotton and can certainly be worn out with a black t-shirt and leather jacket for an easy ‘run to the shops’ look too.
Hush
If you want the elasticated waistband and comfort fit that joggers offer but still want to feel like you’re getting ‘dressed’, then try a pair of leather joggers. A great alternative to trousers and jeans, the leather jogger is the most stylish way to pair down your work-from-home look.
Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market
Navy joggers are a great alternative to black and the waffle fabric on these lovely elasticated waist trousers make them that bit smarter than your average fleece jogging bottom too. Wear these to head out to dinner with a pair of heels and a half tuck white shirt or around the house with a sweatshirt.
Shop Buki Akomolafe navy waffle joggers at Akojo Market, £260
Hero images: Mango / Anine Bing
Further images: courtesy of brands