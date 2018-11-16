13 sequin dresses that’ll make you actually want to leave the house this weekend

Adding sparkle to your outfits is all the motivation you’ll need to fully embrace party season
There’s perhaps never been a better time to add a sequin dress to your party wardrobe with all the best new styles dropping in store and online now.
Sequins may be the biggest cliché come party season, yet we welcome the back year after year. Why? Because not only will they work for any occasion and uplift your mood in an instant, they also have the innate power to be able to make you look like you’ve made a massive effort with no actual effort needed.
Whether you go for the little black – sequin – dress from Self Portrait for the work’s Christmas party or the silver sparkly number for H&M with a blazer and boots for after-work drinks, these are the dresses that’ll suit every style and budget.
This is why the Stylist fashion team have searched high and low to find the very best sequin dresses that’ll persuade us all to get out of our pjs and actually leave the house this party season.
Continue to see the best 13 sparkly dresses from some of our favourite brands.
Retrofête
The best part about wearing a long sleeve mini dress is that they look so good with tights. Try with a polka dot pair and heeled ankle boots.
Julie velvet-trimmed sequinned mini dress, £685, Retrofête at net-a-porter.com
H&M
All over sequins just screams party season. Layer a black blazer over this silver number and add Western boots for a fresh feel.
Sequinned dress, £34.99, H&M
Zara
This strings of chic black sequins on this sheer shirt dress takes the typically daytime style straight into evening territory.
Team with sleek mules and a matching embellished bag.
Long sequinned dress, £79.99, Zara
Tibi
Tibi has set the bar high when it comes to the perfect sequinned dress. Proving pastels aren’t just for summer, this sorbet shade midi will be the showstopper at any event.
Sequinned midi dress, £1,070, Tibi at mytheresa.com
Marks and Spencer
The slip dress is the style that looks just as good layered over a roll neck knit for day as it does with just heels.
This ombre beauty from M&S is the frock you’ll want to pick up on your food shop.
Sparkly slip midi dress, £59, Marks and Spencer
Warehouse
Sheer detail with midnight blue sequins is the autumn/winter dress your wardrobe is calling out for.
From the work’s Christmas party to cocktail o’clock, this one will go the distance.
Velvet sequin mesh mini dress, £59, Warehouse
Rixo
We can always trust in fashion-editor-loved brand Rixo to create killer dresses. This time, the Stylist fashion team are interested in the sequin stripe midi dress.
Team with a sleek ponytail, barely there heels and minimal jewellery to let it shine.
Tyra sequin stripe dress, £385, Rixo
Miss Selfridge
The universally flattering wrap dress is here in sequin form. Add to this fluted sleeves and a chic v-neck that’s perfect for adding a high neck top underneath and you get a winning mini.
Pale pink sequin wrap dress, £89, Miss Selfridge
French Connection
Animal prints are still key for autumn/winter, as are sequins. Add the two together and you get one fine frock.
Note: keep it classy by wearing neutral accessories.
Ebba tiger sequin maxi split dress, £250, French Connection
Temperley London
If you want a more subtle take on sequins then look to Temperley London. This striped sequin shirt dress is one you can incorporate into your everyday looks with clever layering.
Sable sequinned crepe maxi dress, £895, Temperley London at Selfridges
Ganni
We can rely on ‘it’ brand Ganni to create cult dresses year after year. Their black sequin midi was a sell-out last season, now it’s all about the cool blue mini.
Style with white chunky Chelsea boots for an alternative party look.
Sequinned tulle mini dress, £440, Ganni at net-a-porter.com
George at Asda
You don’t have to spend £££ when it comes to party dresses this season. This green strappy number comes in sizes 8-24 and is also available in red.
Warning: you may end up getting both at just £22 each!
Green sequin midi dress, £22, George at Asda
Self Portrait
Florals aren’t just for spring, they’ve been given a moody update for autumn/winter in dark sequins.
Look to Self Portrait for dresses that’ll take you from dance floor to dance floor year after year.
Sequinned mini dress, £350, Self Portrait at mytheresa.com