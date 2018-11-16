13 sequin dresses that’ll make you actually want to leave the house this weekend

There’s perhaps never been a better time to add a sequin dress to your party wardrobe with all the best new styles dropping in store and online now.

Sequins may be the biggest cliché come party season, yet we welcome the back year after year. Why? Because not only will they work for any occasion and uplift your mood in an instant, they also have the innate power to be able to make you look like you’ve made a massive effort with no actual effort needed.

Whether you go for the little black – sequin – dress from Self Portrait for the work’s Christmas party or the silver sparkly number for H&M with a blazer and boots for after-work drinks, these are the dresses that’ll suit every style and budget.