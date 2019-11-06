15 black dresses that are going to be your plus one to every party

Make way for the party dress that never fails to impress…

There are some pieces that’ll stick around in your wardrobe for a lifetime, such as a chic camel coat, or a crisp white shirt, and the little black dress is one of these. Although it’s now more about the versatile 24/7 midi, there’s mini and maxi styles this season that are also party perfection. From the puff sleeve Ganni frock the style set are already snapping up, to the Topshop faux leather dress that’s championing autumn/winter 2019’s biggest trend – these are the 15 best black dresses that’ll see you through every Christmas party, soirée and everything in between.

Now the only thing you’ve got left to plan is your Christmas shopping!

Saloni



Best black dresses: Saloni

The golden buttons, glossy velvet fabric and chic side split creates the perfect midi dress. Wear your hair up to show of the collar detail and complete with heeled mules. + Vynx Taro button-embellished velvet midi dress, £650, Saloni at net-a-porter.com

Topshop



Best black dresses: Topshop

We can always rely on Topshop to release a black It dress everyone will want. Style this faux leather number for day with a polo neck and knee-high boot. Switch to heels and layered jewels for after-dark. Black faux leather shirt dress, £55, Topshop

Joseph

Best black dress: Joseph

A simple long-sleeved black dress will go the distance in your wardrobe. Make it a Joseph dress and you’re guaranteed to keep it for a lifetime. Marlene crepe jersey dress, £375, Joseph at harrods.com

Ganni

Best black dresses: Ganni

Ganni creates cult piece season after season, and this time it’s all about the puff sleeve floral frock. Wear with western boots for a high-low look. Floral-print linen and silk-blend midi dress, £410, Ganni at net-a-porter.com

Zara

Best black dresses: Zara

Organza everything is key this year. Mix the sheer fabric into your party looks and you’ll be instantly glamorous. Need proof? Just take a look at this under £30 frock! Mixed fabric dress with bow, £25.99, Zara

Alexachung

Best black dresses: Alexachung

Ah, the slip dress – universally loved by all, and the most versatile piece you can add to your wardrobe. You’ve got style queen Alexa Chung to thank for this embellished winner. Embellished satin maxi dress, £385, Alexachung at mytheresa.com

Alexis

Best black dresses: Alexis

Everything about this dress makes it the showstopper your wardrobe deserves. Pair with subtle golden earrings, classic barely there strappy heels and a slick of red lippie. Leticia striped flared-hem woven midi dress, £520, Alexis at selfridges.com

& Other Stories

Best black dresses: & Other Stories

Ruffles, golden detail and a frill hem – enter the party dress that’s just made for every festive occasion. Printed ruffle bib midi dress, £95, & Other Stories at stories.com

Warehouse

Best black dresses: Warehouse

A sequin mini dress is the party hero you’ll want to join you on the dance floor. Whether you opt for heeled ankle boots or sleek mules, you’ll wear this one on repeat. Velvet sequin mesh mini dress, £59, Warehouse

Vince

Best black dresses: Vince

Spaghetti strap dresses are the 90s comeback we welcome with open arms. Team with a baguette shoulder bag for a double hit of nostalgia. Floral-print crinkled-crepe midi dress, £350, Vince at net-a-porter.com

Ghost

Best black dresses: Ghost

It’s the dress brand all fashion editors love, and you will too. You’ll be able to wear this printed style with sleek knee-high boots for day, and swap to velvet platforms come evening. Gabrielle satin dress, £169, Ghost at johnlewis.com

Nanushka

Best black dresses: Nanushka

It brand Nanushka is a favourite among the most stylish women. Opt for this sleek silky wrap dress and we guarantee you’ll wear it to so many different occasions year after year. Lais loose-fit satin midi dress, £525, Nanushka at selfridges.com

New Look

Best black dresses: New Look

If you want something you can wear for day and dress up for evening, then a shirt dress is a go-to. Pair with chunky ankle boots for a cool twist on a classic. Note: it also comes in sizes 18-28. Curves black corduroy belted shirt dress, £25.99, New Look

Isabelle Fox



Best black dresses: Isabelle Fox

Fancy feathers are the way to do party wear in style. This effortlessly stylish one-shouldered midi dress is guaranteed to get everyone asking where you got it from. Gloria one-shoulder dress, £345, Isabelle Fox

Loewe

Best black dresses: Loewe

Trust Loewe to create the dream dress. However you style it, it’ll be worth every penny considering how many times you’ll wear it. Velvet-trimmed silk and cotton-blend dress, £1,700, Loewe at net-a-porter.com