Fashion

18 joyful spring accessories guaranteed to make you smile

The overwhelming trend from the spring collections was bright, playful, unbridled joy. And these beautiful rainbow coloured accessories – from trainers to investment handbags – are guaranteed to put a spring in your step for the new season.

The spring/summer 2021 catwalks may have been hosted during the pandemic, but plenty of joy and optimism still came through in designers’ collections. Of course there was a shift towards our new reality and more specifically our new working wardrobes with lots of chic takes on loungewear and slouchy tactile separates, but there was also masses of colour, print and texture too.

One of the most exciting names in fashion right now is Christopher John Rogers. Having gained adoration from fashion insiders thanks to his voluminous silhouettes, sharp tailoring and unabashed use of colour, he also dressed Vice President Kamala Harris in that purple coat and dress for the inauguration ceremony, and he counts Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Obama among his fans.

Valentino and Proenza Schoulder showed flowing maxi dresses in bold saturated shades of red while Molly Goddard’s semi-structured fuchsia midi dress was paired with teal mules. Pastel pink was also major, seen on hyper-feminine dresses at Philosophy and on tailoring at Chanel.

Shades of sunshine yellow were the order of the day for Miuccia Prada & Raf Simons’ first collection for Prada, as well as at Versace and Fendi.

Sportmax opted for sheath-like high summer dresses in tangerine, while the shade adorned oversized bags at Acne Studios. A bold shade? Undoubtedly. But it felt refreshing and exciting, too.

While the next opportunity to wear new accessories remains unclear, these pieces are certainly top of our wishlist.

  • Gucci 1955 Horsebit Shoulder Bag

    Gucci horsebit shoulder bag at flannels.co.uk
    Rainbow accessories: Gucci horsebit shoulder bag

    Wear this dark red classic shoulder bag with a checked shirt-jacket and jeans for spring.

    Bag, £1,939, Gucci (flannels.co.uk)

  • Free People Carmen Clutch

    Cherry red free people carmen chain clutch handbag
    Rainbow accessories: Free People handbag

    They say dress for the job you want rather than the job you have, but we would rather accessorise for the occasions we wish we were at. This cherry red mini bag would look great by our side at weddings, summer parties and festivals.

    Bag, £48, Free People

  • Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer monogram pochette

    Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer monogram pochette
    Rainbow accessories: Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer handbag

    From their new collection with acclaimed Swiss artist Urs Fischer, this special edition 90s style shoulder bag by Louis Vuitton is the perfect day to night style; just add a pair of jeans and mules.

    Bag, £1,100, Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer (louisvuitton.com)

  • ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner sneakers

    ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner SL 72 shell, leather and suede sneakers
    Rainbow accessories: ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner trainers

    London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner is known for her excellent tailoring and these retro trainers from her collaboration with adidas originals would look great tailored trousers and a hoodie or joggers and a fine knit.

    Trainers, £130, adidas originals + Wales Bonner (net-a-porter.com)

  • Alexander McQueen Short Story Bag

    Alexander McQueen coral leather short story handbag
    Rainbow accessories: Alexander McQueen handbag

    Alexander McQueen’s new Short Story bag is both on-trend and versatile. It comes in a poppy palette (pink is our favourite) and its clean shape is timeless and will work well with workwear for years to come.

    Bag, £1,550, Alexander McQueen

  • Prada leather bag

    Prada Donna SS21 orange red structured tote bag.png_
    Rainbow accessories: Prada handbag

    This structured statement bag will elevate all of your existing wardrobe basics effortlessly. 

    Leather bag, £2,700, Prada

  • Chanel leather shoulder bag

    Chanel Yellow bag in shiny leather
    Rainbow accessories: Chanel handbag

    A colourful take on the ultimate classic handbag, this sunny yellow leather shoulder bag will look great with everything from luxury loungewear, a trench coat and trainers to floral, ankle-grazing summer dresses and sandals.

    Bag, £3,900, Chanel

  • Prada Re-Nylon gabardine kitten heels

    Prada Donna SS21 lemon slingback heels
    Rainbow accessories: Prada kitten heels

    These soft lemon kitten heels are the ultimate new-season investment, even if they will simply be worn with jeans and a linen shirt.

    Heels, £705, Prada

  • Bottega Veneta leather shoulder bag

    Bottega Veneta buttercup basket bag at net a porter
    Rainbow accessories: Buttercup yellow Bottega Veneta bag

    Embrace spring’s uplifting palette with Bottega’s perfectly formed buttercup yellow leather Shell bag.

    Bag, £1,880, Bottega Veneta at net-a-porter.com

  • Loewe Anagram tote bag in classic calfskin

    LOEWE SS21 Anagram Tote bag
    Rainbow accessories: Loewe leather shopper

    No one does a statement day bag better than Loewe and this sage green anagram style is understated spring style at its finest.

    Bag, £1850, Loewe

  • Coach Pillow Tabby

    Coach Pillow Tabby Green handbag shoulder bag it bag
    Rainbow accessories: Coach Pillow Tabby bag

    Coach’s Pillow Tabby is the perfect backdrop to the new season’s relaxed silhouettes and tactile fabrics.

    Bag, £495, Coach

  • Moschino sandals

    Moschino designer pastel blue thick strap sandals
    Rainbow accessories: Moschino sandals

    Pastels are big for spring, but if you’re not sure that getting fully decked out in pastels is your jam then wear yours on your feet with wide leg trousers and a bright cardigan.

    Sandals, £290, Moschino

  • Aspinal of London Matilda tote

    Aspinal of London Matilda Tote in Deep Shine Cornflower Small Croc
    Rainbow accessories: Aspinal of London Matilda tote

    This crocodile print tote is elegant and roomy and will look great with a black midi-dress and some oversized sunglasses.

    Bag, £550, Aspinal of London

  • Kate Spade New York Knott bag

    Kate Spade New York knott satchel in navy
    Rainbow accessories: Kate Spade Knott satchel

    A structured bag will make your loungewear separates feel much more together, and classic navy will never date.

    Bag, £325, Kate Spade

  • The Kooples bucket bag

    The Kooples lilac bucket bag
    Rainbow accessories: The Kooples lavendar bucket bag

    Practical yet playful, this pastel bag from The Kooples subtly nods to the new season.

    Bag, £295, The Kooples (from 22 Feb)

  • Russell & Bromley Glamour sandals

    Russell & Bromley pink metallic glamour sandals
    Rainbow accessories: Russell & Bromley sandals

    These metallic, embellished sandals are the perfect way to add some joy into your everyday wardrobe.

    Sandals, £295, Russell & Bromley

  • Mulberry Mini Amberley

    Mulberry mini Amberley handbag in bright hot pink
    Rainbow accessories: Mulberry Mini Amberley

    Mulberry is re-releasing its classic styles for its 50th anniversary, and this raspberry Mini Amberley feels as current as it does classic.

    Bag, £595, Mulberry

  • Guess pink mules

    Guess pink crocodile print leather shoes heels mules
    Rainbow accessories: Guess mules

    Wear these 90s-inspired heels with a blazer, oversized t-shirt and straight leg jeans.

    Heels, £85, Guess

Images: courtesy of brands