The spring/summer 2021 catwalks may have been hosted during the pandemic, but plenty of joy and optimism still came through in designers’ collections. Of course there was a shift towards our new reality and more specifically our new working wardrobes with lots of chic takes on loungewear and slouchy tactile separates, but there was also masses of colour, print and texture too.

One of the most exciting names in fashion right now is Christopher John Rogers. Having gained adoration from fashion insiders thanks to his voluminous silhouettes, sharp tailoring and unabashed use of colour, he also dressed Vice President Kamala Harris in that purple coat and dress for the inauguration ceremony, and he counts Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Obama among his fans.