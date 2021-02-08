18 joyful spring accessories guaranteed to make you smile
The overwhelming trend from the spring collections was bright, playful, unbridled joy. And these beautiful rainbow coloured accessories – from trainers to investment handbags – are guaranteed to put a spring in your step for the new season.
The spring/summer 2021 catwalks may have been hosted during the pandemic, but plenty of joy and optimism still came through in designers’ collections. Of course there was a shift towards our new reality and more specifically our new working wardrobes with lots of chic takes on loungewear and slouchy tactile separates, but there was also masses of colour, print and texture too.
One of the most exciting names in fashion right now is Christopher John Rogers. Having gained adoration from fashion insiders thanks to his voluminous silhouettes, sharp tailoring and unabashed use of colour, he also dressed Vice President Kamala Harris in that purple coat and dress for the inauguration ceremony, and he counts Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Obama among his fans.
Valentino and Proenza Schoulder showed flowing maxi dresses in bold saturated shades of red while Molly Goddard’s semi-structured fuchsia midi dress was paired with teal mules. Pastel pink was also major, seen on hyper-feminine dresses at Philosophy and on tailoring at Chanel.
Shades of sunshine yellow were the order of the day for Miuccia Prada & Raf Simons’ first collection for Prada, as well as at Versace and Fendi.
Sportmax opted for sheath-like high summer dresses in tangerine, while the shade adorned oversized bags at Acne Studios. A bold shade? Undoubtedly. But it felt refreshing and exciting, too.
While the next opportunity to wear new accessories remains unclear, these pieces are certainly top of our wishlist.
Gucci 1955 Horsebit Shoulder Bag
Wear this dark red classic shoulder bag with a checked shirt-jacket and jeans for spring.
Free People Carmen Clutch
They say dress for the job you want rather than the job you have, but we would rather accessorise for the occasions we wish we were at. This cherry red mini bag would look great by our side at weddings, summer parties and festivals.
Louis Vuitton x Urs Fischer monogram pochette
From their new collection with acclaimed Swiss artist Urs Fischer, this special edition 90s style shoulder bag by Louis Vuitton is the perfect day to night style; just add a pair of jeans and mules.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner sneakers
London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner is known for her excellent tailoring and these retro trainers from her collaboration with adidas originals would look great tailored trousers and a hoodie or joggers and a fine knit.
Trainers, £130, adidas originals + Wales Bonner (net-a-porter.com)
Alexander McQueen Short Story Bag
Alexander McQueen’s new Short Story bag is both on-trend and versatile. It comes in a poppy palette (pink is our favourite) and its clean shape is timeless and will work well with workwear for years to come.
Prada leather bag
This structured statement bag will elevate all of your existing wardrobe basics effortlessly.
Chanel leather shoulder bag
A colourful take on the ultimate classic handbag, this sunny yellow leather shoulder bag will look great with everything from luxury loungewear, a trench coat and trainers to floral, ankle-grazing summer dresses and sandals.
Prada Re-Nylon gabardine kitten heels
These soft lemon kitten heels are the ultimate new-season investment, even if they will simply be worn with jeans and a linen shirt.
Bottega Veneta leather shoulder bag
Embrace spring’s uplifting palette with Bottega’s perfectly formed buttercup yellow leather Shell bag.
Loewe Anagram tote bag in classic calfskin
No one does a statement day bag better than Loewe and this sage green anagram style is understated spring style at its finest.
Coach Pillow Tabby
Coach’s Pillow Tabby is the perfect backdrop to the new season’s relaxed silhouettes and tactile fabrics.
Moschino sandals
Pastels are big for spring, but if you’re not sure that getting fully decked out in pastels is your jam then wear yours on your feet with wide leg trousers and a bright cardigan.
Aspinal of London Matilda tote
This crocodile print tote is elegant and roomy and will look great with a black midi-dress and some oversized sunglasses.
Kate Spade New York Knott bag
A structured bag will make your loungewear separates feel much more together, and classic navy will never date.
The Kooples bucket bag
Practical yet playful, this pastel bag from The Kooples subtly nods to the new season.
Bag, £295, The Kooples (from 22 Feb)
Russell & Bromley Glamour sandals
These metallic, embellished sandals are the perfect way to add some joy into your everyday wardrobe.
Mulberry Mini Amberley
Mulberry is re-releasing its classic styles for its 50th anniversary, and this raspberry Mini Amberley feels as current as it does classic.
Guess pink mules
Wear these 90s-inspired heels with a blazer, oversized t-shirt and straight leg jeans.
Heels, £85, Guess
Images: courtesy of brands