Is there more to fashion’s 00s obsession than meets the eye?

There was a moment during this year’s London Fashion Week where I convinced myself I may as well have been in 2003, so surrounded was I by low-waisted jeans and butterfly clips.

The show was Conner Ives, an American designer now making waves in the British fashion scene, and models walked as if they’d arrived directly through a 00s-timewarp with teeny-tiny skirts, and bandanas tied around their heads, or around their chests as handkerchief tops.

By now, fashion’s embrace of the 00s is as well-established as was the 90s resurgence. According to Depop, which has a largely Gen-Z customer base and is largely responsible for the renaissance of the era’s styles, searches for 00s paraphernalia are up by 27% compared to this time last year, with two of the era’s style staples – the corset top and cargo trousers – among the resale app’s most sought-after pieces.