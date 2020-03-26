5 independent brands to have on your radar now

Whatever your style we all secretly dream of that moment when the impossibly chic stranger in the cafe or your endlessly stylish friend turns to you and asks the question “Where did you get that?”. It feels almost conspiratorial when you tell them the big reveal, a style secret shared between women. And it feels all the more incredible when the brand in question is an independent label.

Like sharing a travel recommendation before it goes viral on Instagram or reading the next Sally Rooney before your favourite book blogger, uncovering an independent label that elevates your style feels like a moment of magic. It comes beyond the convenience of fast fashion or the excitement of being part of a new trend, and instead offers a moment of connection when you discover a piece that feels like it was designed just for you. If that exquisite piece – that summarises your style and ties together your wardrobe – is created by a female-led label with sustainable values and an appreciation for craftsmanship, then that is what we call sartorial magic.