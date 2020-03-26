5 independent brands to have on your radar now
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
Elevate your wardrobe to new heights of chic with the independent brands that fashion-insiders have fallen in love with. From sustainably crafted cashmere jumpers to the London lingerie brand that’s ripping up the sizing rule book, we’ve found five independent labels you need to know about now.
Like sharing a travel recommendation before it goes viral on Instagram or reading the next Sally Rooney before your favourite book blogger, uncovering an independent label that elevates your style feels like a moment of magic. It comes beyond the convenience of fast fashion or the excitement of being part of a new trend, and instead offers a moment of connection when you discover a piece that feels like it was designed just for you. If that exquisite piece – that summarises your style and ties together your wardrobe – is created by a female-led label with sustainable values and an appreciation for craftsmanship, then that is what we call sartorial magic.
The only problem is, how do you find such a brand? Well sorry style-insiders, but your secrets are no longer safe. We’ve consulted the best-dressed women we know and uncovered five under-the-radar labels that will transform your wardrobe with the exceptional pieces that offer timeless appeal.
Whether you are looking for luxurious jewellery that integrates into your everyday style or for a crisp white shirt that feels anything but ordinary, these are the brands you need to know about now.
Daphine
Whatever your day has in store, there is nothing that has the power to add a splash of joy or provide a moment of calm quite like a piece of jewellery with personal resonance. Crafting luxurious designs that are understated enough to blend seamlessly into your everyday life, Daphine’s handmade necklaces, bracelets and rings feel like the pieces that we’ve been searching for years.
From the supermodel-inspired gold hoop that hugs your lobes to the timeless snake chain necklace that feels as elegant by evening as it does by day, each design is a treasure to elevate your everyday dressing from ordinary to exceptional.
&Daughter
If you’re craving an antidote to fast fashion, considered clothing brand &Daughter provides the perfect relief with their slow and sustainable approach to luxurious knitwear. Crafted in the UK and Ireland from 100% natural yarns, each piece is a love letter to the values of small batch making and artisanal values.
Consider their cashmere roll neck jumper – made entirely from Scottish cashmere from the traditional knitting process of fully fashioning, each piece of this sweater is knit separately and then linked together by hand. Designed to offer the kind of effortless chic that never goes out of style, their timeless jumpers and cardigans are the pieces to invest in now and love for years to come.
A Piece of White
When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces more enduring than the eternally stylish white shirt. Creating a wholly contemporary twist on the classic style, Turkish label A Piece of White creates crisp white shirting reimagined in a collection of directional designs from romantic ruffled poplin shirts to elegant oversized silk shirts.
Their collection now includes a range of covetable white dresses and jumpsuits with a loosely tailored shirting-inspired aesthetic that offers a structured, but no less cool, alternative to white linen dresses that we’re dreaming of filling our summer wardrobe with.
Beija Lingerie
Gorgeous, well-fitting lingerie should be accessible to everyone, and Beija London is the label proving that your cup size should not be a barrier to finding the beautiful styles that make you feel incredible. Your cup size shouldn’t dictate how you shop for lingerie, and with this approach in mind sisters and brand founders Abbie Miranda and Mazie Fisher have ripped up the sizing rule book and created three unique sizing categories that catered for cup sizes A - H.
From the colourful designs set to spark joy in your underwear drawer to the seductive styles that offer serious boudoir interest, there is a piece to evoke every mood and support every body shape.
Yonder Living
No woman’s wardrobe is complete with the everyday piece that feels absolutely exquisite. Case in point, a pair of suede slippers that makes staying-in an endlessly preferable alternative to going out.
Enter Yonder Living, whose traditional Moroccan slippers will elevate your staying-at-home style to new levels of luxe. Traditionally known as Babouches, this suede-leather style is so soft that you’ll feel as though you’ve cocooned your feet in a cloud of cotton wool. Ethically handmade in Morocco, each pair has the charming character of a hidden-gem you discovered on a far-flung holiday, without having to take a flight to find them.
Images: courtesy of brands.