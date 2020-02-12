“6 months into my shopping ban on clothes, this is what what I’ve learnt”

I’m the first to hold my hands up and say that I started this journey from a very privileged position. I was a fashion editor for over a decade and as a result I had a big wardrobe of clothes to begin with. So unless you’ve already got everything you need (that’s need, not want – an important difference), set yourself a realistic target. Perhaps it you might want to start with a three-month shopping ban rather than 12, or you could limit yourself to only buying pre-loved clothes. Maybe you’ll avoid fast fashion and instead buy anything you need from brands with top environmental and working standards (the Good On You app is a brilliant way of checking this).

The most important tip from me though: check you have enough decent underwear to last BEFORE you start your ban! I have a couple of bras that are only just hanging in there…