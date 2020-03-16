7 items to invest in for the ultimate curated capsule wardrobe

We’ve all had those moments – typically before a big day at the office, or an even bigger night out with friends – when we’ve stood in front of a wardrobe overflowing with clothes and had absolutely nothing to wear.

As Caitlin Moran puts it, “When a woman says, ‘I have nothing to wear!’, what she really means is, ‘There’s nothing here for who I’m supposed to be today”, a sentiment that we’ll wager resonates with even the most stylish women we know. But what if you could stand in front of your wardrobe and instantly pull out the perfect outfit for the woman you have to be today?

That might sound like a far-fetched fashion fantasy but we’re determined to turn it into a reality. It’s time to wave goodbye to those daily dressing dilemmas and curate in an arsenal of effortlessly chic outfits at your immediate disposal.