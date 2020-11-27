8 ethical and eco-friendly knitwear brands to know

Sustainability is a major buzzword in fashion, but the reality is that the fashion industry is one of the most polluting in the world.

Designer and founder of Mother of Pearl, Amy Powney, has been on a mission to create a brand that operates ethically and responsibly, she explains: “In truth fashion full stop is not sustainable. Every garment has a footprint no matter, some are better than others, the word sustainable has now been used too freely it’s hard to make its meaning tangible.”

More and more ready-to-wear and accessories brands are creating consciously crafted fashion pieces and the good news is that demand for more sustainable fashion is growing fast.

This season Net-a-Porter reported that almost two-thirds of its customers now shop from its Net Sustain edit, and analysis of their online behaviour shows an increase in shopping with a purpose and showing their interest in brands and projects which are more inclusive and diverse, sustainable and charitable.