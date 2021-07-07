All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget everything you thought you knew: dungarees can be both short and sweet and this line-up is proof.
Dungarees are back, that much we know, thanks to endorsements from Ganni and Stella McCartney, among a clutch of others, but come summertime there’s no need to relegate your overalls to the dusty corners of your wardrobes.
Instead, the perfect way to scratch your dungaree itch during the balmy (or, in the UK’s case, rainy) summertime climes is to embrace the short dungarees which are, as the name suggests, legless overalls.
The beauty of short dungarees lies in their simplicity; for who really has the time to compile a stylish outfit during summer when all anybody really wants to be is cool? All that’s needed to make a pair of these micro bad boys work is a T-shirt, or tank top, the dungarees in question and a pair of sandals, and there you have it: a three-part outfit solution that’s as simple as it is stylish and as cool as it is comfortable. What could be better? These are a few we’re loving right now.
Gap denim short overalls
You can never, ever go wrong with black and this pair of short overalls is proof. Keep it simple with a white T-shirt and white sandals for optimal oomph.
Lucy & Yak Timmy organic cotton dungarees
Lucy & Yak’s organic cotton pair of dungarees is great in black for those who want to play it safe or, if you’re willing to push the style boat out, opt for the same silhouette in either tie-dye or mustard.
Finisterre Hale linen overalls
Earth-first fashion brand Finisterre’s linen dungarees are the perfect easy-breezy way to wear short overalls.
Levi's vintage overalls
Crafted in classic denim, Levi’s denim dungarees are crying out to be styled with a fun and zesty-hued T-shirt and some chunky trainers. Perfect for a day out in the sun.
Mango short denim dungarees
For anybody who prefers a more minimalist palette, look to Mango’s ecru-toned denim overalls. Contrast with a breezy linen shirt underneath and a basket bag for big summer energy.
Oasis denim dungaree overalls
Not in the market for either black or white dungarees? Then look to Oasis’ blush-coloured offerings, which will look seriously great when paired with a sun-kissed glow and some chunky sandals.
Openya Couture short dungarees
These short dungarees, which are made in Togo, are a seriously fun take on the trend. For an effortless everyday ensemble, wear with a plain T-shirt and some throw-on-and-go Birkenstocks. Oh, and don’t go forgetting the gold bling now!
Urban Bliss Plus dungaree shorts
In a true blue hue, Urban Bliss’ dungarees are positively asking to be worn with a pinstriped T-shirt and some box-fresh white trainers.
Roxy low rise women's playsuit
Purveyor of all things beach-friendly, Roxy’s terracotta-toned dungarees are perfect for throwing on over a bikini or a swimsuit and heading to the beach.
Images: courtesy of brands.