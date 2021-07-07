Dungarees are back, that much we know, thanks to endorsements from Ganni and Stella McCartney, among a clutch of others, but come summertime there’s no need to relegate your overalls to the dusty corners of your wardrobes.

Instead, the perfect way to scratch your dungaree itch during the balmy (or, in the UK’s case, rainy) summertime climes is to embrace the short dungarees which are, as the name suggests, legless overalls.

The beauty of short dungarees lies in their simplicity; for who really has the time to compile a stylish outfit during summer when all anybody really wants to be is cool? All that’s needed to make a pair of these micro bad boys work is a T-shirt, or tank top, the dungarees in question and a pair of sandals, and there you have it: a three-part outfit solution that’s as simple as it is stylish and as cool as it is comfortable. What could be better? These are a few we’re loving right now.