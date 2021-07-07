Short dungarees are having a moment this summer

9 pairs of short dungarees to make summer styling even more comfortable

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Forget everything you thought you knew: dungarees can be both short and sweet and this line-up is proof.

Dungarees are back, that much we know, thanks to endorsements from Ganni and Stella McCartney, among a clutch of others, but come summertime there’s no need to relegate your overalls to the dusty corners of your wardrobes.

Instead, the perfect way to scratch your dungaree itch during the balmy (or, in the UK’s case, rainy) summertime climes is to embrace the short dungarees which are, as the name suggests, legless overalls. 

The beauty of short dungarees lies in their simplicity; for who really has the time to compile a stylish outfit during summer when all anybody really wants to be is cool? All that’s needed to make a pair of these micro bad boys work is a T-shirt, or tank top, the dungarees in question and a pair of sandals, and there you have it: a three-part outfit solution that’s as simple as it is stylish and as cool as it is comfortable. What could be better? These are a few we’re loving right now. 

  • Gap denim short overalls

    Gap denim short overalls
    Gap denim short overalls

    You can never, ever go wrong with black and this pair of short overalls is proof. Keep it simple with a white T-shirt and white sandals for optimal oomph.

    Shop Gap denim short overalls, £49.95

    BUY NOW

  • Lucy & Yak Timmy organic cotton dungarees

    Lucy & Yak Timmy organic cotton dungarees
    Lucy & Yak Timmy organic cotton dungarees

    Lucy & Yak’s organic cotton pair of dungarees is great in black for those who want to play it safe or, if you’re willing to push the style boat out, opt for the same silhouette in either tie-dye or mustard. 

    Shop Lucy & Yak Timmy organic cotton dungarees, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Finisterre Hale linen overalls

    Finisterre Hale linen overalls
    Finisterre Hale linen overalls

    Earth-first fashion brand Finisterre’s linen dungarees are the perfect easy-breezy way to wear short overalls.

    Shop Finisterre Hale linen overalls, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Levi's vintage overalls

    Levi's vintage overalls
    Levi's vintage overalls

    Crafted in classic denim, Levi’s denim dungarees are crying out to be styled with a fun and zesty-hued T-shirt and some chunky trainers. Perfect for a day out in the sun.

    Shop Levi’s vintage overalls, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Mango short denim dungarees

    Mango short denim dungarees
    Mango short denim dungarees

    For anybody who prefers a more minimalist palette, look to Mango’s ecru-toned denim overalls. Contrast with a breezy linen shirt underneath and a basket bag for big summer energy.

    Shop Mango short denim dungarees, £35.99

    BUY NOW

  • Oasis denim dungaree overalls

    Oasis denim dungaree overalls
    Oasis denim dungaree overalls

    Not in the market for either black or white dungarees? Then look to Oasis’ blush-coloured offerings, which will look seriously great when paired with a sun-kissed glow and some chunky sandals.

    Shop Oasis denim dungaree overalls, £44

    BUY NOW

  • Openya Couture short dungarees

    Openya Couture short dungarees
    Openya Couture short dungarees

    These short dungarees, which are made in Togo, are a seriously fun take on the trend. For an effortless everyday ensemble, wear with a plain T-shirt and some throw-on-and-go Birkenstocks. Oh, and don’t go forgetting the gold bling now!

    Shop Openya Couture short dungarees at Afrikrea, £65.17

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Bliss Plus dungaree shorts

    Urban Bliss Plus dungaree shorts
    Urban Bliss Plus dungaree shorts

    In a true blue hue, Urban Bliss’ dungarees are positively asking to be worn with a pinstriped T-shirt and some box-fresh white trainers.

    Shop Urban Bliss Plus dungaree shorts at Asos, £24

    BUY NOW

  • Roxy low rise women's playsuit

    Roxy low rise women's playsuit
    Roxy low rise women's playsuit

    Purveyor of all things beach-friendly, Roxy’s terracotta-toned dungarees are perfect for throwing on over a bikini or a swimsuit and heading to the beach. 

    Shop Roxy low rise women’s playsuit at Surfdome, £52.45

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article