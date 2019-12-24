You’re about to see why this 90s inspired account has over 815,000 Instagram followers…

The 90s will forever be remembered as one of the decades that bought some of the most iconic outfits of all times. From that Kate Moss see-through slip dress complete with black thong in 1993, to Princess Diana’s sweater and cycling shorts combo in 1995. There are too many looks to even remember. This is why Instagram account @90sanxiety – the page that gives daily throwback pictures – is so popular. From celebrities including the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston in the Brad Pitt days and the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, it’s no surprise the feed that’s giving us all the nostalgia feels has gained over 815,000 followers, and rising.

What we love most about this page is the way the outfits actually give inspiration for party season outfits today. There are spaghetti-strap dresses, matching two-pieces, ‘nice’ sequin tops to go with jeans and choker necklaces to name just a few. Trends always come back around, and these are the ones to take note of – as worn by some of our favourite celebrities.

Oh how we miss the days of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Jen’s 1999 sequin racer top is one of those ‘nice’ tops everyone would wear for party season with jeans.

Naturally Destiny’s Child’s 1998 jacquard outfits complete with golden heels is one to take note of – minus Kelly Rowland’s pedal pushers, that is.

Sashaying down the street in a floor-length yellow gown, Kate Moss’s 1995 number is one any of us would be lucky enough to wear to a festive shindig now.

Imagine partying with Drew Barrymore back in 1995. Just look at those pencil thin eyebrows, nightie mini dress and all the choker necklaces – the 90s at its finest.

Silky two pieces, spaghetti-strap slip dresses and lace – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow’s 1995 looks are ones to adhere to.

Hands up who remembers butterfly clips and super long wrap-around beaded necklaces? That’s everyone then! Cameron Diaz and Tyra Banks’ 1998 outfits are making us remember all the then must-have accessories.

Angelina Jolie’s 1992 outfit of leather and golden jewels is something most of us would all wear now. We’ll be taking tips from her on-point eyeliner for party season, and beyond.

J. Lo dancing on tables since 1999. Partying with none other that Donatella Versace, this has to be an iconic outfit duo if ever we’ve seen one.

Forever taking inspiration from the cast of Sex And The City, these 1999 outfits with satin and sparkles are party season ready.

Taken from the 1994 classic The Mask, this red thigh-split dress is one we all remember. The perfect festive frock does exist.

Okay so not many people would dare to wear a side split à la Mariah Carey, but this 1997 look is certainly one to remember. Wear a strappy top and skirt combo – minus the mega split and crop style – on New Year’s eve to see in 2020.

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email Enter your email address Let’s go!