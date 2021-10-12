10 images from the 90s that changed the way we see fashion forever
Claudia Schiffer’s new fashion photography coffee table book is the perfect hit of nostalgia for any and all 90s fashion lovers.
90s fashion influences can be seen almost everywhere in the fashion world. The trusty saying of ‘what goes around, comes back around’ in fashion could not be more applicable, now that the style signatures of the decade are slowly making a comeback (see: low-rise jeans, double denim and waistcoats).
Now, you can relive or revisit just how impactful the 90s were in Captivate! Fashion Photography from the 90s, the stunning new photography book from Claudia Schiffer. A perfect one for the coffee table, the book boasts 130 incredible colour photographs and unseen material from the supermodel’s private archives published for the very first time.
Featuring fashion photography legends like Corrine Day and Ellen von Unwerth, as well as photos with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, the book is “an extraordinary era of reinvention, rebellion and innovation, which changed the way we viewed fashion and design forever.”
Like any good collection of photography, you’ll likely fawn over these images because of just how iconic they are. Enjoy…
The author and world-renowned supermodel herself, Claudia Schiffer gives whole new meaning to what effortless posing means. The denim shorts and bikini combo are still a trusty casual holiday go-to ensemble too.
Did Kate Moss invent the pink hair look? No. But she sure as hell pulls the vibrant hairdo off. Note to self: take any post-hairdresser photos on crisp white sheets for optimal hair envy.
Fluffy kitten heels, a silk pyjama set and Dalmatian print? Naomi Campbell wowed the cover of Vogue 1990 with this look (and matching pup) but printed co-ords are still being loved across fashion today.
White T-shirts and leather jeans are two staples every woman should own, right? Here, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford show us that we need nothing more than minimal makeup and big hair to pull off this look ourselves.
Perhaps the British weather forecast is too chilly to completely pull off this look but Linda Evangelista shows us that a mary jane shoe is not to be sneered at. Paired with a white sock, it gives a preppy vibe but alongside a floor length wool coat, could also give your work wardrobe something to think about.
Underwear as outwear is such a thing and we very well could have this photo to thank. Kate’s baby pink negligée can often be seen imitated in various forms today.
A leather trench can often wear a little like Marmite – do you look like an extra from the Matrix or do you look uber cool? Here, we’re inclined to add one to our basket immediately as Tyra shows us just how to pull one off.
Pretty sure you could get all the evening outfit inspo you’ve ever needed from this picture right here. Floor length gowns, mesh and sequins combine for a fashion photo worthy of framing.
This film photo can hardly be any sweeter but the sleeveless knit, soft makeup and short hair make this snap worthy of leaving the book open on this page.
The grey tweed suit was simply enough to win us over in this photo but unapologetically paired with wellies, gives us all the English winter vibes we need.
Image credit: Captivate! Fashion Photography from the 90s