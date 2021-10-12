90s fashion influences can be seen almost everywhere in the fashion world. The trusty saying of ‘what goes around, comes back around’ in fashion could not be more applicable, now that the style signatures of the decade are slowly making a comeback (see: low-rise jeans, double denim and waistcoats).

Now, you can relive or revisit just how impactful the 90s were in Captivate! Fashion Photography from the 90s, the stunning new photography book from Claudia Schiffer. A perfect one for the coffee table, the book boasts 130 incredible colour photographs and unseen material from the supermodel’s private archives published for the very first time.