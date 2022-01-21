Make like Adele and add some pearl earrings to your jewellery collection

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Pearls have had a makeover and they’re now cooler than ever.
Where Adele goes, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of us flock there too.
From her oxblood-toned leather in the video for Easy On Me to her endorsement of Vivienne Westwood, which has unsurprisingly coincided with a spike in demand for the British brand, it would seem that Adele is an OG influencer.
Further proof can be found in the fact that the earrings the Tottenham-born star wears in the video for Oh My God caused a collective chorus of on-brand OMGs over her trio of stand-out ensembles. From Harris Reed to Vivienne Westwood (naturally) and Louis Vuitton, Adele, naturally, didn’t put a fashion foot wrong.
But it was the accessories that hung daintily from her ears that caused the greatest stir. According to data platform Love The Sales, searches for pearl earrings rocketed by 77% in the day following the video’s release, proving that our appetite for pearls is as ravenous as ever.
The appeal is clear: pearls have enjoyed something of a fashion do-over of late, with everybody from Harry Styles to Zendaya embracing the once (but no longer) frumpy stones. And, indeed, Adele has it right: the best way to enjoy pearls is to hang them from your ears. If you’re looking to embrace the Girl With The Pearl Earring aesthetic, then these are the pearly earrings we can’t get enough of.
Harris Reed x Missoma handpicked pearl single earring
One of the most hotly anticipated collaborations of last year was Harris Reed’s with Missoma. Packed with pearl drop earrings and achingly cool chains and cocktail rings, it’s a line worth scoping out, whether for pearls or not.
Shop Harris Reed x Missoma handpicked pearl single earring, £80
Lunar James pearl huggies earrings
For a chunky earring that will introduce you to a room before you so much as have to say a word, look to Lunar James’ pearl huggies, which are statement-making but also pared-back and cool.
Posh Totty Designs pearl hoop earrings
Posh Totty’s hoops are the ultimate in earring detailing. Why have just a run-of-the-mill gold hoop when you can have a pearl adorned number instead?
Shop Posh Totty Designs pearl hoop earrings at The Drop, £24.30
Lily & Roo solid gold large pearl drop hoop earrings
A modern way to wear pearls is by clashing them with everything you might already have in your jewellery wardrobe. Mix, match and shake it up to keep things fresh.
Shop Lily & Roo solid gold large pearl drop hoop earrings, £95
Alex Monroe Bark huggie hoops with baroque pearls
Alex Monroe is a British brand that prides itself on crafting its deliciously covetable pieces on British shores. Be prepared to want absolutely everything, and of course all of its pearly pieces.
Shop Alex Monroe Bark huggie hoops with baroque pearls, from £165
Monica Vinader Nura Keshi pearl drop earrings
Monica Vinader is a go-to jewellery brand for a reason; it delivers on purse-friendly, impactful pieces that will last a lifetime. These pearl earrings are no exception.
Auree Jewellery Triora baroque white pearl and gold vermeil drop earrings
These dainty pearl drop earrings are as delicate as they are impactful. If you’re looking to make a splash with your pearls, then wear mismatched earrings to make people really stop and stare.
Shop Auree Jewellery Triora baroque white pearl and gold vermeil drop earrings, £145
Images: courtesy of brands.