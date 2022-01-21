Best Adele-inspired pearl earrings: where to buy

Make like Adele and add some pearl earrings to your jewellery collection

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Pearls have had a makeover and they’re now cooler than ever.

Where Adele goes, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of us flock there too.

From her oxblood-toned leather in the video for Easy On Me to her endorsement of Vivienne Westwood, which has unsurprisingly coincided with a spike in demand for the British brand, it would seem that Adele is an OG influencer. 

Further proof can be found in the fact that the earrings the Tottenham-born star wears in the video for Oh My God caused a collective chorus of on-brand OMGs over her trio of stand-out ensembles. From Harris Reed to Vivienne Westwood (naturally) and Louis Vuitton, Adele, naturally, didn’t put a fashion foot wrong.

But it was the accessories that hung daintily from her ears that caused the greatest stir. According to data platform Love The Sales, searches for pearl earrings rocketed by 77% in the day following the video’s release, proving that our appetite for pearls is as ravenous as ever. 

The appeal is clear: pearls have enjoyed something of a fashion do-over of late, with everybody from Harry Styles to Zendaya embracing the once (but no longer) frumpy stones. And, indeed, Adele has it right: the best way to enjoy pearls is to hang them from your ears. If you’re looking to embrace the Girl With The Pearl Earring aesthetic, then these are the pearly earrings we can’t get enough of. 

You may also like

From black corset tops to brocade clothing: these are the items that are now trending because of Adele’s Oh My God video

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article