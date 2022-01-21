Make like Adele and add some pearl earrings to your jewellery collection

Where Adele goes, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of us flock there too.

From her oxblood-toned leather in the video for Easy On Me to her endorsement of Vivienne Westwood, which has unsurprisingly coincided with a spike in demand for the British brand, it would seem that Adele is an OG influencer.

Further proof can be found in the fact that the earrings the Tottenham-born star wears in the video for Oh My God caused a collective chorus of on-brand OMGs over her trio of stand-out ensembles. From Harris Reed to Vivienne Westwood (naturally) and Louis Vuitton, Adele, naturally, didn’t put a fashion foot wrong.