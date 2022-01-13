From black corset tops to brocade clothing: these are the items that are now trending because of Adele’s Oh My God video
Adele is back and flexing her fashion muscles once again in the video for Oh My God, and the internet can’t get enough.
Can Adele do any wrong? It would appear not, particularly among her legion of fans.
Just a matter of hours after the star unveiled the video for Oh My God, the second single from her hit album 30, it isn’t just the Tottenham native’s hard-hitting lyrics that have caused a ruckus, but her Old Hollywood-inspired wardrobe too.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Jamie Mizrahi, Adele flits in the video between a striking Snow White-inspired custom Vivienne Westwood gown, a showstopping Louis Vuitton brocade dress, and a transparent and achingly nostalgic polka dot pussybow two-piece, which came by way of gender-fluid wunderkind Harris Reed.
Pieces from Reed’s recent jewellery collaboration with Missoma were used to accessorise too (hello, Girl With A Pearl Earring).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, despite only releasing the video yesterday, Adele’s sartorial choices have already sent the internet into overdrive. In the hours following the video’s release, searches for ‘polka dot tops’ soared by 100%, ‘brocade print clothing’ spiked by 360% and ‘black leather gloves’ similarly enjoyed an increase of 170%, according to Love The Sales.
Taking to Instagram, Adele said: “Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my “I’m a hot mess” song in!”
Reed rose to fame after being championed by Harry Styles and his longtime stylist, Harry Lambert. The London-based designer not only conceived that viral dress, which Styles wore for his American Vogue cover story, but also crafted Iman’s outré ensemble for the 2020 Met Gala.
Images: Raven B. Varona and Rogue Films / Imperial Woodpecker.