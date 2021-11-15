But that wasn’t all. For the intimate sunset performance, Adele sported a striking off-the-shoulder custom Schiaparelli gown, which she accessorised with Saturn-shaped Vivienne Westwood orb earrings, a nod to the star’s belief in the Saturn return.

Teasing the performance on social media, Adele posted videos and photographs to her Instagram page with the subtle captions of Saturn planets. While earlier this year, after announcing she’d transitioned through her Saturn return, she discussed having an image of the planet tattooed on her arm, which was also visible during the gig.

Adele first mentioned the Saturn return in a candid Instagram post from October last year, where she admitted she’d been through “the most turbulent period of my life”, with a friend then dispensing the advice that “It’s your Saturn return, babes.”

Occurring every 27 to 30 years, a Saturn return is a planetary occurrence that marks a period of intense change in a person’s life.