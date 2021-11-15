Adele’s celestial styling is the subtle sartorial touch we can’t get enough of
Adele’s Saturn rising-inspired styling for her One Night Only concert is proof that the devil is in the detail.
Just when we needed no more proof that Adele is unequivocally Britain’s finest export, both musically and otherwise, the Tottenham-born star pulled out one seriously killer showstopping sunset performance.
Performing for her One Night Only dedicated show, which aired in America last night and featured Adele in conversation with none other than interviewer supremo Oprah, and then performing to an intimate crowd at LA’s Griffith Observatory, the British star proved that the devil is always in the details.
After all, if a celebrity can’t use their fashions to telegraph a wider message about their sense of self, their beliefs, their motives, then when can they, really?
For the sit-down interview, Adele sported a rhinestone-adorned white trouser suit, which came by way of CFDA award-winner Christopher John Rogers, which, if fashion Twitter is to be believed, was a subtle and pared-back way of signaling her new-found inner peace. Wearing all-white, in fashion at least, can signify a rebirth of sorts, a new lease of life, which Adele has spoken candidly about in the run-up to the release of her upcoming album, 30.
But that wasn’t all. For the intimate sunset performance, Adele sported a striking off-the-shoulder custom Schiaparelli gown, which she accessorised with Saturn-shaped Vivienne Westwood orb earrings, a nod to the star’s belief in the Saturn return.
Teasing the performance on social media, Adele posted videos and photographs to her Instagram page with the subtle captions of Saturn planets. While earlier this year, after announcing she’d transitioned through her Saturn return, she discussed having an image of the planet tattooed on her arm, which was also visible during the gig.
Adele first mentioned the Saturn return in a candid Instagram post from October last year, where she admitted she’d been through “the most turbulent period of my life”, with a friend then dispensing the advice that “It’s your Saturn return, babes.”
Occurring every 27 to 30 years, a Saturn return is a planetary occurrence that marks a period of intense change in a person’s life.
Lead image: courtesy of Getty.