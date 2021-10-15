Adele just wore the coat style of the season in the video for Easy On Me

Not content with attracting more than half a million views within an hour of her first song in six years being released on YouTube, Adele is also using her emotional ballad Easy On Me to make the case for one of winter’s hottest coat trends.

No, it’s not a duvet coat, nor is it any old run-of-the-mill coat. No, the coat which Adele so nonchalantly sports in the video is a black vinyl trench coat which, in short, is the waterproof your wardrobe didn’t know it needed.