Adele just wore the coat style of the season in the video for Easy On Me
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Alongside her mellifluous voice, Adele’s video for Easy On Me made the case for a winter-ready PVC trench. Say Hello to your new style BFF.
Not content with attracting more than half a million views within an hour of her first song in six years being released on YouTube, Adele is also using her emotional ballad Easy On Me to make the case for one of winter’s hottest coat trends.
No, it’s not a duvet coat, nor is it any old run-of-the-mill coat. No, the coat which Adele so nonchalantly sports in the video is a black vinyl trench coat which, in short, is the waterproof your wardrobe didn’t know it needed.
But indeed, these trenches are more than just a fair weather friend. They’re enough to see you through searing and palpable heartbreak (in Adele’s case, of course), drizzly spells (if you’re based in the UK) and even transitional weather when the sun can’t make up its mind about whether to keep its hat on or not.
Adele’s is black, Bey’s was oxblood, but whatever colour you’d prefer, there’s an Adele-approved PVC trench for you. These are a few of our favourites.
Saks Potts vinyl trench coat
Mimic the versatility of Adele’s black vinyl trench with Danish export Saks Potts’ iteration, which has a seriously statement-making waistband.
Alexa Chung Callice PVC trench coat
Inject a healthy dose of scarlet red with Alexa Chung’s longline PVC trench, which is crying out to be debuted as part of your winter wardrobe this year.
Asos Design Curve crinkle faux leather trench coat
If a black vinyl trench coat is a bit too sombre for your wardrobe, then embrace an oxblood-hued offering instead. The perfect compromise.
Shop Asos Design Curve crinkle faux leather trench coat, £65
Nasty Gal leopard print vinyl trench coat
For a healthy dose of feline fashion, look to this oversized leopard print vinyl trench, which will add a perfect dose of je ne sais quoi to an otherwise all-black outfit.
Images: courtesy of brands.