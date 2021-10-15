Adele
Fashion

Adele just wore the coat style of the season in the video for Easy On Me

Alongside her mellifluous voice, Adele’s video for Easy On Me made the case for a winter-ready PVC trench. Say Hello to your new style BFF. 

Not content with attracting more than half a million views within an hour of her first song in six years being released on YouTube, Adele is also using her emotional ballad Easy On Me to make the case for one of winter’s hottest coat trends.

No, it’s not a duvet coat, nor is it any old run-of-the-mill coat. No, the coat which Adele so nonchalantly sports in the video is a black vinyl trench coat which, in short, is the waterproof your wardrobe didn’t know it needed.  

While the internet remains divided on the source of Adele’s PVC wonder, many are speculating that it comes courtesy of Burberry and, is in fact, the same iteration Beyoncé wore in her video for Jealous, the surest assertion that it’s a coat of a certain calibre.

A vinyl trench coat is more than just a fair weather friend
But indeed, these trenches are more than just a fair weather friend. They’re enough to see you through searing and palpable heartbreak (in Adele’s case, of course), drizzly spells (if you’re based in the UK) and even transitional weather when the sun can’t make up its mind about whether to keep its hat on or not.

Adele’s is black, Bey’s was oxblood, but whatever colour you’d prefer, there’s an Adele-approved PVC trench for you. These are a few of our favourites.

