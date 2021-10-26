Adele wearing Lanvin

11 Adele-inspired oxblood trench coats to buy now and wear forever

Following the release of Easy On Me, her first single in six years, it’s not only Adele’s music that’s making waves, but her style too, most notably her outerwear arsenal.  

It will come as no surprise to anybody that Adele, one of the world of popular culture’s most universally adored figures, has caused quite the stir in the realm of fashion since her return to the limelight in the past few weeks.

Not only was there *that* British Vogue cover – which marked the first time a star has simultaneously appeared on the cover of both the British and the American versions of the magazine, but there was also *that* court-side date night appearance with her partner Rich Paul for which she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton no less and, of course, there was *that* video for her return single, Easy On Me.

It wouldn’t be Adele after all, if there wasn’t a moody and melancholy video to coincide with her single’s launch, and that’s precisely what the Tottenham-born star delivered in a whole load of sepia-filtered glory. But it wasn’t just her mellifluous voice or her gravity-defying hair that got the internet’s tongues wagging, but also the ensemble she sported for the video.  

Wearing head-to-toe custom Lanvin, Adele made the strongest case for a PVC trench coat we’ve ever seen. But far from being any old trench, Adele’s was oxblood-coloured, a colour that marries the best of both burgundy and black in a shade that imparts a splash of colour without looking out of place in the insulating line-up that autumn wardrobes comprise of.

In fact, Adele herself looked like an autumn leaf incarnate in the video, mirroring the tonal shades of burgundy of a fallen leaf. And really, what could be better than looking as good as Adele embracing the best of autumn fashion? Frankly, nothing. So, we’ve rounded up the best oxblood-hued trenches to inject an autumnal burst of colour into your wardrobes. You’re welcome. 

Images: Adele and courtesy of brands.

