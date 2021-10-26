11 Adele-inspired oxblood trench coats to buy now and wear forever

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Following the release of Easy On Me, her first single in six years, it’s not only Adele’s music that’s making waves, but her style too, most notably her outerwear arsenal.
It will come as no surprise to anybody that Adele, one of the world of popular culture’s most universally adored figures, has caused quite the stir in the realm of fashion since her return to the limelight in the past few weeks.
Not only was there *that* British Vogue cover – which marked the first time a star has simultaneously appeared on the cover of both the British and the American versions of the magazine, but there was also *that* court-side date night appearance with her partner Rich Paul for which she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton no less and, of course, there was *that* video for her return single, Easy On Me.
It wouldn’t be Adele after all, if there wasn’t a moody and melancholy video to coincide with her single’s launch, and that’s precisely what the Tottenham-born star delivered in a whole load of sepia-filtered glory. But it wasn’t just her mellifluous voice or her gravity-defying hair that got the internet’s tongues wagging, but also the ensemble she sported for the video.
Wearing head-to-toe custom Lanvin, Adele made the strongest case for a PVC trench coat we’ve ever seen. But far from being any old trench, Adele’s was oxblood-coloured, a colour that marries the best of both burgundy and black in a shade that imparts a splash of colour without looking out of place in the insulating line-up that autumn wardrobes comprise of.
In fact, Adele herself looked like an autumn leaf incarnate in the video, mirroring the tonal shades of burgundy of a fallen leaf. And really, what could be better than looking as good as Adele embracing the best of autumn fashion? Frankly, nothing. So, we’ve rounded up the best oxblood-hued trenches to inject an autumnal burst of colour into your wardrobes. You’re welcome.
Michael Kors Collection Naomi belted trench coat
Crafted from buttery soft leather, this oxblood-coloured Michael Kors Collection trench has a chic belt at the waist, which makes it perfect for wearing either open or tied.
Shop Michael Kors Collection Naomi belted trench coat at Net-a-Porter, £2,925
Emin & Paul burgundy patent trench coat
For those looking for a seriously OTT waterproof, Emin & Paul’s balloon-shaped trench coat ought to be your first port of call.
Shop Emin & Paul burgundy patent trench coat at Wolf & Badger, £315
Vintage burgundy leather trench coat
Lifted straight from the 1970s, this vintage oxblood trench is as timeless as it is versatile. Wear with your winter whites and blacks for a seriously cool cold weather look.
Designers Remix Marie trench coat
Not sold on a fully oxblood trench? Then look instead to this half oxblood, half black iteration instead, the perfect way of ticking both trend boxes.
Asos Design Curve crinkle faux leather trench coat
A seriously purse-friendly piece comes by way of Asos’ faux leather iteration, which can be worn either belted or open. A style hit if ever we saw one.
Shop Asos Design Curve crinkle faux leather trench coat, £65
Liya faux leather trench coat
If statement-making is your style preference, then this faux leather Liya coat will be perfect for adding a splash of texture and colour to your winter wardrobe.
Kitri Leona colourblock faux leather coat
Instead of embracing full oxblood, look to Kitri’s colourblocked leather trench, which has injections of pale pink and white that will break up the burgundy nicely.
Zara Kassl lacquered trench coat
This limited-edition PVC trench is the perfect place to start for somebody wanting an entrée to the trend; not only will nobody else have it, but it also looks seriously wonderful on.
The Kooples burgundy velvet trench coat
Should vinyl coats not quite be your thing, look instead to this sumptuous velvet number, which is perfect for throwing on with jeans and a T-shirt.
Shop The Kooples burgundy velvet trench coat at TK Maxx, £99.99
Victoria Beckham corduroy trench coat
Crafted from winter-ready corduroy, Victoria Beckham’s oxblood trench is a far cry from anything PVC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t crying out for a spot in your winter line-up.
Isabel Marant burgundy trench coat
Embrace the splashiness of the colour and style with Isabel Marant’s more vibrant burgundy trench coat, which is both fun and functional.
Shop Isabel Marant burgundy trench coat at Atterley, £732.50
Images: Adele and courtesy of brands.