11 Adele-inspired oxblood trench coats to buy now and wear forever

It will come as no surprise to anybody that Adele, one of the world of popular culture’s most universally adored figures, has caused quite the stir in the realm of fashion since her return to the limelight in the past few weeks.

Not only was there *that* British Vogue cover – which marked the first time a star has simultaneously appeared on the cover of both the British and the American versions of the magazine, but there was also *that* court-side date night appearance with her partner Rich Paul for which she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton no less and, of course, there was *that* video for her return single, Easy On Me.

It wouldn’t be Adele after all, if there wasn’t a moody and melancholy video to coincide with her single’s launch, and that’s precisely what the Tottenham-born star delivered in a whole load of sepia-filtered glory. But it wasn’t just her mellifluous voice or her gravity-defying hair that got the internet’s tongues wagging, but also the ensemble she sported for the video.