Adidas and Prada have teamed up and it’s more than we can handle

It all started a couple of months ago, with a few excited whispers. Those in the know claimed that Adidas was to collaborate with Prada – but could such a collaboration exist? One that fluttered both the hearts of sneaker heads and street style stars alike? As it turns out, yes such fashion moments do exist and they are about to come into fruition on 4 December.

After it was finally confirmed that the collaboration will be taking place, fans (myself included) speculated on what such a union could look like. Nylon trainers perhaps? A hybrid headband-cum-sweatband maybe? Sadly none of my predictions were correct, because what’s coming your way is actually far cooler than what I could have dreamed up.