Adidas and Prada have teamed up and it’s more than we can handle
- Billie Bhatia
It’s official: Prada and Adidas are joining forces for the most exciting fashion collaboration of the year and here’s everything you need to know.
It all started a couple of months ago, with a few excited whispers. Those in the know claimed that Adidas was to collaborate with Prada – but could such a collaboration exist? One that fluttered both the hearts of sneaker heads and street style stars alike? As it turns out, yes such fashion moments do exist and they are about to come into fruition on 4 December.
After it was finally confirmed that the collaboration will be taking place, fans (myself included) speculated on what such a union could look like. Nylon trainers perhaps? A hybrid headband-cum-sweatband maybe? Sadly none of my predictions were correct, because what’s coming your way is actually far cooler than what I could have dreamed up.
The Adidas Superstar – a cult classic – is one of those trainers that you can recognise is a single glance: a perfectly round toe and three stripes on white canvas with an aesthetic that hasn’t been changed since its debut in 1969. Now, though, it’s been reimagined for its 50th anniversary.
In keeping with its low-key look the designer collaboration maintains a clean and polished feel – this collab is all about recognisable luxury – with Prada embossed in black on one side of the trainer and a series of numbers on the other side that tell you what limited edition pair you own.
In addition to the Superstar trainers, Prada and Adidas are also releasing a limited edition bowling bag reminiscent of the gym bags made famous by the sportswear brand in the 60s.
The first drop of the collaboration (of which there are only 700) will be available at Adidas.com and Prada.com as well as selected Prada stores on 4 December.
Fastest finger first for this one.