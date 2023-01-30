Trainers are to the fashion population what loincloths were to cavemen. They’re an essential, nay indispensable, item in the world of which they’re a part. But, just as there were with loincloths – no shorter than the buttocks! – there are rules pertaining to trainers if you’re going to wear them in a fashion-approved way.

Firstly, they must be box-fresh and clean. I recommend dousing them, while they’re still fresh out of the box, with a decent suede or leather protectant spray, which should cost no more than a fiver to buy. This will do the hard work of keeping the material soft and supple while you do the easy job of side-stepping puddles. And secondly, they must be a current silhouette, the sort that fashion lovers are tumbling over their Manolos to snap up. Enter, the Adidas Samba.