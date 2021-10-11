If you’re on the hunt for your next kindred handbag, then before you consider remortgaging your house in order to splurge, there’s a lesser-known label you might want to peruse where all of the cult-status bags are under £100.

Founded in 2016, JW Pei has asserted itself among the most covetable bag brands the world over thanks to its kaleidoscopic croissant bag, the Gabby, which is available in a clutch of colours. The Gabby is Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski approved, and, across the board at the recent fashion months, there were JW Pei microbags resting on the shoulders of fashion insiders and editors alike. In short, it’s an affordable bag brand with totes that look far more costly than their relatively modest price tag.