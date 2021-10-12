In the hinterland that is winter fashion, it can be hard to pay due diligence to each individual layer of clothing needed to insulate a body while at the same time keeping it cool.

The easiest and fashion set-approved way of doing so? Investing in a cosy and cool cashmere jumper that can elevate even the most snuggly of outfits.

But if the mere mention of the word ‘cashmere’ is enough to make your bank account shudder in fear, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the news that cashmere has infiltrated the high street, meaning you can employ its versatility without the hefty price tag.