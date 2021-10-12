All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
In the pantheon of knitwear, few reign as supreme as sumptuously soft cashmere. But ditch those premium and pricey connotations, for the high street has come up trumps with a legion of affordable iterations.
In the hinterland that is winter fashion, it can be hard to pay due diligence to each individual layer of clothing needed to insulate a body while at the same time keeping it cool.
The easiest and fashion set-approved way of doing so? Investing in a cosy and cool cashmere jumper that can elevate even the most snuggly of outfits.
But if the mere mention of the word ‘cashmere’ is enough to make your bank account shudder in fear, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the news that cashmere has infiltrated the high street, meaning you can employ its versatility without the hefty price tag.
For the beauty of cashmere is in its ability to insulate when cold, while also allowing skin to breathe when hot. In short, it’s a Brit’s dream as we wade through this temperamental weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
The only thing you need to be sure of, though, is that a cashmere jumper is a forever purchase, and one that’s worth every single penny.
River Island Studio brown cashmere blend jumper
River Island’s newly re-imagined Studio collection is the high street’s best-kept secret. Think timeless two-pieces and cosy cashmere at purse-friendly prices.
Marks & Spencer Autograph cashmere striped cashmere jumper
Looking to inject a bit of colour into your winter wardrobe? Then look to Marks & Spencer’s rainbow striped cashmere jumper, which’ll be perfect for you.
Shop Marks & Spencer Autograph cashmere striped cashmere jumper, £99
Uniqlo 100% cashmere jumper
Available in a host of winter-ready colours, Uniqlo’s crew neck cashmere jumper is perfect for layering over a T-shirt or under an overshirt.
All Saints Kiera cashmere roll neck jumper
Nothing screams winter more than a roll neck, and this ivory-toned number is the ultimate colour and shape to see you through the worst of the inevitable cold snap.
Jigsaw Cloud cashmere jumper
While our favourite colourway from its offering is forest green, Jigsaw’s classic and signature cashmere jumper is also available in a lovely lavender-toned hue.
Free People So Low So High cashmere jumper
For those days when you want to wear the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug, look to Free People’s cashmere turtleneck, which is both roomy and fashion-forward.
Reformation cashmere boyfriend jumper
Striped jumpers are classic, cool and comfortable, all at the same time. Pair with true blue jeans and stomper boots for a perfect autumn ensemble.
Hush cashmere jumper
For anybody on the hunt for a classic cashmere jumper, Hush’s iteration is perfect. Wear forever and with everything.
Boden cashmere crew neck jumper
Green is big news for both winter and next summer, so get ahead of the curve and invest in a juicy-hued apple green cashmere jumper.
H&M fine knit cashmere jumper
For a healthy dose of Scandinavian sartorial sensibility, look to H&M’s fine knit cashmere jumper, which is available in an earthy-toned duo of colours.
Whistles cashmere jumper
Perfect for toning down a winter outfit, Whistles’ oatmeal-coloured roll-neck is the ultimate knitwear investment.
