In the pantheon of knitwear, few reign as supreme as sumptuously soft cashmere. But ditch those premium and pricey connotations, for the high street has come up trumps with a legion of affordable iterations. 

In the hinterland that is winter fashion, it can be hard to pay due diligence to each individual layer of clothing needed to insulate a body while at the same time keeping it cool.

The easiest and fashion set-approved way of doing so? Investing in a cosy and cool cashmere jumper that can elevate even the most snuggly of outfits.

But if the mere mention of the word ‘cashmere’ is enough to make your bank account shudder in fear, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief at the news that cashmere has infiltrated the high street, meaning you can employ its versatility without the hefty price tag.

For the beauty of cashmere is in its ability to insulate when cold, while also allowing skin to breathe when hot. In short, it’s a Brit’s dream as we wade through this temperamental weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.

The only thing you need to be sure of, though, is that a cashmere jumper is a forever purchase, and one that’s worth every single penny.  

  • All Saints Kiera cashmere roll neck jumper

    Nothing screams winter more than a roll neck, and this ivory-toned number is the ultimate colour and shape to see you through the worst of the inevitable cold snap.

    Shop All Saints Kiera cashmere roll neck jumper, £229

  • Jigsaw Cloud cashmere jumper

    While our favourite colourway from its offering is forest green, Jigsaw’s classic and signature cashmere jumper is also available in a lovely lavender-toned hue.

    Shop Jigsaw Cloud cashmere jumper, £110

  • Free People So Low So High cashmere jumper

    For those days when you want to wear the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug, look to Free People’s cashmere turtleneck, which is both roomy and fashion-forward.

    Shop Free People So Low So High cashmere jumper, £148

  • Reformation cashmere boyfriend jumper

    Striped jumpers are classic, cool and comfortable, all at the same time. Pair with true blue jeans and stomper boots for a perfect autumn ensemble.

    Shop Reformation cashmere boyfriend jumper, £150

  • Hush cashmere jumper

    For anybody on the hunt for a classic cashmere jumper, Hush’s iteration is perfect. Wear forever and with everything.

    Shop Hush cashmere jumper, £175

