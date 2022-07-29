Best Affordable Independent Fashion Brands

17 chic fashion buys from independent brands on sale at The Drop by Stylist

Posted by for Fashion

Looking to elevate your summer wardrobe? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from indepedent brands that are currently on sale at our marketplace, The Drop by Stylist.

If there’s anything we’re always looking for, it’s inspiration for our wardrobes. Our appetite for sartorial staples is never quite satiated, especially when it comes to summer. Now, if you’re on the hunt for these very pieces and want to support some brilliant independent brands across the UK, we have a solution. Introducing The Drop by Stylist – our marketplace to shop from independent brands for accessories, beauty, fashion, home and everything in-between.

Rather than reading through all of the many great offerings here at The Drop by Stylist, we’ve whittled it down to some of our favourite pieces – and they also happen to also be included in our summer sale. Great fashion at discounted prices? We’re sold.

Scroll down to find your next sartorial staple…

  • Sian Esther Blue Oversized Nightshirt

    Sian Esther Oversized Nightshirt
    The Drop: Sian Esther Oversized Nightshirt

    Sleepwear has come into its own over the last few seasons and Sian Esther’s oversized nightshirt is the perfect take on the trad nightshirt silhouette. 

    Made from soft cotton twill, it’s cool and elegant with a gathered back and a relaxed cut (the back is slightly longer than the front) and features rounded side slits. Happy sleeping!

    Shop Sian Esther Blue Oversized Nightshirt at The Drop, £65

    buy now

  • Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Mask

    Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Masks
    Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Masks

    Nightire’s organic bamboo mask blocks out light, blue screens and the rest of the world. Lightweight and breathable, these beauties make for the perfect partner to a good snooze. 

    What makes them one of the best eye masks around is that bamboo is kind to skin and antibacterial which is especially important for the sensitive eye area. 

    Shop Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Mask at The Drop, £13.50

    buy now

  • Birungi Kawooya Art LOVE wearable Art Sweatshirt

    The Drop Birungi Kawooya Jumper
    The Drop Birungi Kawooya Jumper

    Inspired by Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE statue, artist Birungi Kawooya’s navy sweatshirt is a wearable piece of design that aims to share good vibes. 

    Known for her work which is all about empowering Black women and girls and celebrating the beauty of the African diaspora, Kawooya is a name to watch and one of our favourite designers on The Drop by Stylist.

    Shop Birungi Kawooya Art LOVE wearable Art Sweatshirt at The Drop, £35

    buy now

  • Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper

    Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper
    The Drop: Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper

    Established in 2018 by RCA graduate Amelia Ayerst, Bristol-based Undone Stitch takes traditional embroidery and gives it a modern twist. One of its signature looks (and one we’re totally coveting) is bespoke embroidered sweatshirts.

    Choose your initial, thread and colour of sweatshirt and you’ve got the perfect pop of colour for the new season – handmade with love and care, it’s a sustainable, unisex custom-made gift to yourself (or maybe someone you love who also deserves it).

    Shop Undone Stitch Initial Embroidered Jumper at The Drop, £38

    buy now

  • Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet Ballerinas Organic Cotton T-shirt

    Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet T-shirt
    The Drop: Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet T-Shirt

    Made from organic cotton, we’ll be tucking it into a pair of straight-leg jeans and adding a straw basket bag for a laidback weekend outfit. Once we’re back in the office, it will go perfectly under a black tuxedo-style suit worn with immaculate white Converse.

    Plus, 10% of every sale goes to Sistah Space, a community-based charity created to bridge the gap in domestic abuse services for African heritage women and girls. Now that’s a positive impact worth investing in.

    Shop Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet Ballerinas Organic Cotton T-shirt at The Drop, £25

    buy now

  • Paisie Striped Pyjama Top and Shorts Set

    Paisie Striped Pyjama Set
    The Drop: Paisie Striped Pyjama Set

    Made from a lightweight cotton, viscose and spandex blend, Paisie’s pyjama shorts set is the cooling, stretchy combo we’ll be relying on this summer. With a comfy relaxed fit and elasticated waistband, the co-ord – available in blue, pink or pale blue stripes – is as perfect for attending important Netflix appointments as it is for actually sleeping in.

    Having worked at Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and Preen before starting Paisie, founders Kate and Vicky know their way around great design. 

    Shop Paisie Striped Pyjama Top and Shorts Set at The Drop, £50

    buy now

  • Black & Beech Liberté, Egalité, Sororité Dusky Pink Drop Shoulder Sweater

    Black & Beech Liberte Egalite Shoulder Sweater
    The Drop: Black & Beech Liberte Egalite Shoulder Sweater

    Happily, Black & Beech’s dusky-pink number has all of our sweatshirt needs covered. Printed with the same iconic slogan that can be traced back to the Mouvement de la Libération des Femmes in 1970s Paris, it’s a feminist phrase worth celebrating no matter what the season.

    Shop Black & Beech Liberté, Egalité, Sororité Dusky Pink Drop Shoulder Sweater at The Drop, £32

    buy now

  • Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Unisex Hoodie

    Rock On Ruby Personalised Year Hoodie
    Rock On Ruby personalised year hoodie

    As the old adage goes, you can’t go wrong with a good wardrobe basic, such as a French navy hoodie. Sometimes though, it doesn’t hurt to add a little something extra – personalised, even. Like your birth year or another meaningful year that’s special to you. Intrigued? Rock On Ruby has the answer.

    Founded in 2015 by Holly Dawson, Rock On Ruby’s clothing blends comfort with bold slogans. Handprinted in Manchester, these relaxed fit, fleece-lined hoodies make a great gift for any loungewear-loving friends and are a must-have for organised group outings, like a hen weekend or sports team. 

    Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Unisex Hoodie at The Drop, £32.50

    buy now

  • Undone Stitch Personalised Embroidered Woolly Hat

    Undone Stitch Personalised Embroidered Wooly Hat
    Undone Stitch personalised embroidered wooly hat

    Get your winter accessories ahead of time with this woolly hat. Embroider with your favourite word, name, initials or numbers. Plus, pick from a range of woolly hat colours and thread colours to make it completely your own.

    Shop Undone Stitch Personalised Embroidered Woolly Hat at The Drop, £30

    buy now

  • Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Striped T-shirt

    Rock on Ruby Personalised Year T-shirt
    The Drop: Rock on Ruby Personalised Year T-shirt

    A striped T-shirt is a design classic. But Manchester label Rock On Ruby is offering a fresh take on the old standard: its relaxed, ethically made crew-neck can be personalised with up to six hand-printed numbers. Choose your birthday, a milestone date or the decade you were born. 

    Shop Rock on Ruby Personalised Year Striped T-shirt at The Drop, £22

    buy now

  • Rock on Ruby Woman Up T-shirt

    Black & Beech Woman Up T-Shirt
    The Drop: Black & Beech Woman Up T-Shirt

    Language matters – remind the world of women’s innate strength with Black & Beech’s Woman Up slogan T-shirt, exclusive to The Drop by Stylist. Available in a white short-sleeved style or black with long sleeves, and made from ethically-sourced materials, pull it out of your wardrobe on those days you feel like repping the 51% (#alldayeveryday).

    Black & Beech founder Stacey is passionate about supporting causes for women, and uses her collections to donate to charities such as Repeal 8, Together For Yes, and Plan International. A brand that gives back will always be at the top of our wishlist…

    Shop Rock on Ruby Woman Up T-shirt at The Drop, £20

    buy now

  • Nooki Design Rimini Dress

    Nooki Design Rimini Dress
    The Drop: Nooki Design Rimini Dress

    The relaxed maxi dress has long been a key piece in our warm weather wardrobes, but now that international holidays are back on the summer agenda, we’re keen to stock up. And with its nautical stripes, the Rimini dress from British fashion brand Nooki is ticking all the boxes.

    Made from a breathable, comfy blend of cotton and elastane and available in two colourways, each works well paired with your favourite Birkenstocks or Stan Smiths. Your holiday packing stress just disappeared into thin air…

    Shop Nooki Design Rimini Dress at The Drop, £32.50

    buy now

  • Nooki Design Montana Wide Leg Trousers

    The Drop: Nooki Montana Trousers
    The Drop: Nooki Montana Trousers

    Not only are slouchy trousers a current favourite of Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid, but they also made an appearance on this season’s Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton runways, showing that this is a trend that’s going nowhere. Which is why we’re investing in Nooki’s Montana trousers.

    Made from eco-friendly soft Tencel lyocell denim, which transforms wood pulp into cellulose fibres, these are a classic piece that’s perfect for an impromptu drink with friends or to wear to the office. 

    Shop Nooki Design Montana Wide Leg Trousers at The Drop, £59.50

    buy now

  • Visir Fig Dress

    Visir Fig Dress
    The Drop: Visir Fig Dress

    Is there anything more summery than the look and taste of sun-drenched figs? Whether it’s lighting up Diptyque’s Figuier candle or spotting them everywhere as you waltz around southern Europe, we’re obsessed. And with fashion brands such as JW Anderson incorporating fruit motifs into their summer collections, it’s no wonder Visir’s fig-print dress has caught our eye..

    This is a loose-fit wrap dress bursting with stylish detailing, from the v-neck to the cuffed sleeves. But most flattering of all? The thick side tie, which makes for a playful detail without any real effort having to be made. 

    Shop Visir Fig Dress at The Drop, £52

    buy now

  • Paisie Waist Tie Denim Dress

    Paisie Denim Dress
    The Drop: Paisie Denim Dress

    When a summer dress code calls for ‘smart casual’, look no further than Paisie’s chic waist-tie dress. Available in two shades of denim blue, the sleeveless, round-neck midi style works just as well for corporate workwear as it does for a swanky bottomless brunch with the girls.

    During the week, pair with your favourite office shoes and your smartest handbag, before swapping to flat strappy sandals, colourful beaded bracelets and a basket bag for the weekend. Thanks to its statement origami-inspired waist tie, you’re guaranteed to make a great first impression no matter where you’re off to.

    Shop Paisie Waist Tie Denim Dress at The Drop, £45

    buy now

  • Nooki Design Bora Ombre Maxi Dress

    Nooki Design Maxi Dress
    The Drop: Nooki Design Maxi Dress

    As the great American style icon Iris Apfel once said, “Colour can raise the dead,” and achieving this colour-induced mood boost is as easy as throwing on Nooki’s Bora ombre maxi dress.

    Made from lightweight viscose crepe, this loose-fit, flowing style comes in four combinations of blue, pink and red. 

    Shop Nooki Design Bora Ombre Maxi Dress at The Drop, £59.50

    buy now

  • Rock on Ruby Blah Blah Blah Striped T-Shirt

    Rock On Ruby Blah Blah T-Shirt
    The Drop: Rock On Ruby Blah Blah T-Shirt

    When you wake up in a ‘meh’ mood or know you’ll be in a meeting with that colleague who loves the sound of their own voice, Rock On Ruby’s tongue-in-cheek ‘Blah Blah Blah’ slogan T-shirt is exactly what you’ll want to wear. 

    The classic Breton stripe is overlaid with statement red lettering, lending it a chic French vibe while telling the world how you really feel. Personality dressing just got a whole new vibe.

    Shop Rock on Ruby Blah Blah Blah Striped T-Shirt at The Drop, £22

    buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

