On the hunt to expand your jewellery collection? Or, simply look for gifts for your loved ones? Here, we run through 16 of our favourite pieces from indepedent jewellery brands that happen to also be included in our summer sale at The Drop by Stylist.
If there’s one thing we never tire of, it’s our jewellery collection. Depending on what mood we’ve woken up in, we’re either reaching for our classic chunky gold hoops and curated ring stacks of the day, but in any case, we love accessorising. Next time you’re looking to add to your collection or something to gift your best friend or sister, we have good news. Here at Stylist, our The Drop by Stylist marketplace is dedicated to supporting independent brands, including some fantastic jewellery labels.
Not only do we have some intricate, dainty, statement and everything-in-between pieces to bring you, but it’s also time for The Drop’s annual summer sale. Over 90 items, including our favourite pieces of jewellery below, are available at discounted prices for the next few weeks, so what better time to stock up on your jewellery?
Scroll down to find the pieces you’ll soon be calling arm, ear and neck candy…
Florence London Little Letter Earrings
These tiny 4mm letter earrings from Florence London are perfect for stacking – get your initials or the letters of someone you love.
Available as a pair in silver, 18ct gold plated or 18ct rose gold plated, just type in the letters you want. Florence London also guarantees that its earrings will never lose their colour, chip or tarnish. They’re also hypoallergenic.
Shop Florence London Little Letter Earrings at The Drop, £23.40
A Short Story Crystal Leaf Earrings
Bringing exactly the right level of opulence we want for this winter, A Short Story’s beautiful crystal earrings are inspired by the real thing.
Designed in London and created via embroidery, the earrings are made from a cotton mix fabric base with hand- and machine-stitched glass and acrylic crystals using metallic threads.
Florence London Big Letter Earrings Gold Or Silver
Florence London’s 8mm high letter earrings are sold as a pair and fit perfectly onto your earlobe. Get your initials or the initials of someone you love and choose from 18ct gold-plated or silver colours. Simply type your choice into the box provided and your earrings will arrive in a gorgeous soft faux-suede pouch inside plastic-free packaging.
These earrings will never lose their colour, chip or tarnish and are hypoallergenic. They also come with a five-year guarantee.
Shop Florence London Big Letter Earrings Gold Or Silver at The Drop, £25.20
A Short Story Give Me A Hug Cuff
This Give Me A Hug cuff by jewellery brand A Short Story has been sculpted and decorated by hand to make you feel good.
Handmade in Buenos Aires by young designers and artisans, the designer behind the piece – Fernanda Sibilia – was inspired by art and design and is influenced by travel and colour. The result is something you’ll want to wear night and day.
Originals Studio Ariel Shell Adjustable 925 Silver Ring
Available in gold vermeil, or – exclusive to The Drop by Stylist – silver, Originals Studio’s Ariel design has a fully customisable fit: just squeeze or gently pull apart to transform its size.
The dainty seashell accent is an elegant nod to the ocean-inspired trend as seen on the Versace spring/summer 2021 catwalk, where dresses and shirts were plastered with starfish. If you need us, we’ll be busy living out our mermaid fantasy while adding this to our ring stack.
Shop Originals Studio Ariel Shell Adjustable 925 Silver Ring at The Drop, £18
Muru Jewellery Personalised Sun Necklace in Silver or 18ct Gold Vermeil
Muru London’s sun-inspired Life & Vitality pendant – available in 18ct gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver – is the latest style on our mental wishlist. With a modern solar design, it’s a classic yet on-trend piece you’ll want to keep on rotation forever, especially when it’s engraved with your initial or the initial of a loved one.
Shop Muru Jewellery Personalised Sun Necklace in Silver or 18ct Gold Vermeil at The Drop, £23.20
A Short Story Resin Coral Branch Drop Earrings, in Black, Red & Pearlised Cream
From chunky mother of pearl bracelets to starfish and lobster pendants, sea-themed jewellery is everywhere right now. Mimicking the look of coral, A Short Story’s earrings are where underwater fantasy becomes reality.
Made from high-shine resin in a choice of three colours, a simple circular stud makes the style easy to secure in the ear, while a dangling branch-style drop ups the ante with its nature-inspired statement shape.
Shop A Short Story Resin Coral Branch Drop Earrings, in Black, Red & Pearlised Cream at The Drop, £15
Esa Evans Keep Going Adjustable Ring
Do saccharine inspirational quotes make you shudder? Inject some straight-talking edge into your motivational moments with this deceptively delicate ring, available in both polished steel and 18ct gold plate.
With an adjustable fit to eliminate the need for guesstimated ring sizes, Esa Evans’ stainless steel ‘Keep Going’ ring is, on the surface, a lovely reminder to power through hard days. When you’re in need of a firmer push, take it off to reveal its hidden amped-up message.
A Short Story Crystal Spray Earrings
Our lobes will be accessorised to the max with A Short Story’s earrings, available in four colours with an exclusive price only on The Drop by Stylist.
“Use these to spruce up your sweatshirts during the day, and to complement your sequin-heavy outfit in the evening,” says Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia.
Muru Jewellery Mother and Child Star Bracelet
Tapping into the ongoing celestial jewellery trend, the dual star pendant on this delicate bracelet represents the bond between a mother and child, making it a timeless piece to gift for next year’s Mother’s Day or her birthday.
Available in 18-carat gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver.
Shop Muru Jewellery Mother and Child Star Bracelet at The Drop, £22.40
Esa Evans Enamel Daisy Chain Pendant
Sound the trend klaxon: this season’s stand-out sartorial motif, as seen in Danish jewellery behemoth Georg Jensen’s recent collaboration with fashion designer Stine Goya, is equal parts sweet and summer-appropriate. While daisies can be found all over clothes and accessories this season, we love Whitstable-based brand Esa Evans’ simple, elegant pendant necklace, reminiscent of our daisy chain-making childhoods.
Made from sustainable stainless steel and available in two colours – crisp white and a moody pink –pair with a sweetheart-neckline dress or Breton stripe top and jeans. DIY daisy chain bracelet optional.
Esa Evans Profanity Bangles
On the outside, these bangles by British jewellery label Esa Evans look elegant, minimalist and office-appropriate. But on the inside, they’re discreetly etched with a choice of two messages: ‘Calm As Fuck’ or ‘Fierce As Fuck’.
Available in polished steel or 18ct yellow gold plate, they’ll give you a hidden dose of reassurance and motivation before big days. Layer up with other bracelets and cuffs or keep it simple and wear alone; for the perfect fit, simply squeeze the bangle tighter.
Loveness Lee Pereskia Recycled Silver Earrings
From Hailey Bieber wearing Tiffany & Co cluster earrings at 2022’s Met Gala to Bella Hadid’s fondness for oversized gold hoops, sometimes all you need to elevate an outfit is a statement earring. Striking the perfect balance, Loveness Lee’s Pereskia earrings are statement without being too much.
Made in small batches using either recycled sterling silver or 18ct gold-plated recycled sterling silver, the texture is inspired by the patterns found beneath the skeleton of the cactus plant.
Shop Loveness Lee Pereskia Recycled Silver Earrings at The Drop, £92
Loveness Lee Okan Recycled Silver Bracelet
Loveness Lee’s Okan bracelet understands this season’s arm candy assignment: clean, simple lines with strong detailing. Made in small batches, this dainty chain with a disc-shaped drop features remarkable fragments of lab-grown sapphire and ruby gemstones meant to represent the powerful organ that is the heart.
All that’s left to do is choose from three options: recycled sterling silver and sapphire gemstones or 18ct gold-plated sterling silver with ruby or sapphire gemstones. Looks like you’ve just solved the big birthday and job promotion gift dilemma…
Shop Loveness Lee Okan Recycled Silver Bracelet at The Drop, £124
SVP Jewellery Supersonic Recycled Sterling Silver Charm Adjustable Ring
Made from recycled sterling silver ring, choose between a heart, a star and a lightning beam, all decorated with a single black quartz stone that’s said to ward off negativity and help restore balance in your life.
And, if you’re after a special piece to gift to your jewellery-loving friends but aren’t sure of their ring size, this is the perfect solution thanks to the adjustable style.
Shop SVP Jewellery Supersonic Recycled Sterling Silver Charm Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £28
Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring
Available in gold or silver plate, the ring’s wrap-around band is easily adjustable, but best suited to medium or large finger sizes. Wear alone with a neutral manicure for luxe minimalism, or layer up with maximalist abandon.
Shop Anouska Georgia London Initial Baguette Ring at The Drop, £12
Images: courtesy of brands