If there’s one thing we never tire of, it’s our jewellery collection. Depending on what mood we’ve woken up in, we’re either reaching for our classic chunky gold hoops and curated ring stacks of the day, but in any case, we love accessorising. Next time you’re looking to add to your collection or something to gift your best friend or sister, we have good news. Here at Stylist, our The Drop by Stylist marketplace is dedicated to supporting independent brands, including some fantastic jewellery labels.

Not only do we have some intricate, dainty, statement and everything-in-between pieces to bring you, but it’s also time for The Drop’s annual summer sale. Over 90 items, including our favourite pieces of jewellery below, are available at discounted prices for the next few weeks, so what better time to stock up on your jewellery?