Warehouse and Kitri have just launched their first ever bridal collections, and they’re so dreamy.

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, know someone who is, or you’re just here to look at pretty wedding dresses, then you’re in luck. This week is a great week for all of us; there’s not one, but two fabulous new bridal collections. Best part? They’re actually affordable. Warehouse and Kitri have both launched their first ever wedding collections packed full of gorgeous gowns and jumpsuits for brides, bridesmaids and fancy guests. Finally, the modern bride doesn’t have to rely on boutiques that only offer gowns with a four-figure price tag – the high street has wedding dresses that are just as good. Continue reading to find out all.

Warehouse wedding collection

Hot off the high street, the Warehouse wedding edit is here. Its first ever bridal collection comprises of 19 dreamy dresses in chiffon and satin, in an array different cuts. The slip dress with tie back is made to be worn with a sleek up do, the wrap style is universally flattering and the cold-shoulder is just the right amount of revealing for the big day. In soft ivory, peach, beige, navy and floral ditsy print – you’ll be able to kit out the full wedding party. Perfect for the minimalist bride, the effortless collection will suit any nuptials; from busy city, to relaxed countryside and beach drop affairs. With the whole collection priced between £79-£89 you’ll have more ££ to spend on the food, because let’s face it – after the dress, of course – this is what everyone will remember. Shop the collection in store, and online at warehouse.co.uk now.

Warehouse wedding dress

If you’re looking for a simple yet elegant dress then this is ‘the one’. It also has a delicate criss-cross back detail and is available in navy for bridesmaids, too. We guarantee no one will ever guess it’s just £85 – shop here.

Warehouse bridesmaid dresses

Ruffle detail, cold-shoulder cut out and all the effortless shape of a simple slip dress. Whether you go for peach, beige or floral (or a mix of all of them) this is a dress any bridesmaid will actually want to wear during their duties. Shop them now, here.

Warehouse wedding dress

The cami dress-of-dreams has arrived and it brings with it a subtle satin tie back. Seeing as the dress is simple, you can either dress it up with statement accessories and it’ll still look understated, or keep it minimal with barely-there shoes and delicate jewellery. Shop now.

Warehouse bridesmaid dresses

Navy is a popular colour for bridesmaid dresses, mainly because it basically looks great on everyone. Warehouse has created these moody blue maxis in cold-shoulder, cami and ruffle wrap styles. It also comes in a button-down style with fluted sleeves, here.

Kitri wedding collection

Online label Kitri is a go-to for dresses that rack up actual waiting lists, tops that will get everyone asking if it’s a vintage gem and outerwear that’s made to make a statement; including the coat Rachel Green from Friends would love. Now, the London-based brand has dipped into bridalwear with a nine piece collection of swoon-worthy dresses and jumpsuits. Some of the styles are even adaptations of their bestselling styles already on site, so we know they’ll be well loved. The collection is inspired by founder Haeni Kim who – after being a bride herself – found it tricky to find affordable, fun designs that can also be worn after the big day. With prices at £195-£245, and some of the designs being made with sustainable fabrics, you’re bound to find a dress to take you down the aisle in style. Shop the collection on 19 January at kitristudio.com.

Kitri Cassat Rose dress

The covered-buttons, subtle puff sleeves, cross front and delicate jacquard print are all part of the charm when it comes to the Cassat Rose gown.

Kitri Arbus Rose dress

Proving shirt dresses aren’t just for workwear, the Arbus Rose button-down collared style with flattering tie belt is one you’ll wear after the big day.

Kitri Carrington dress

For the alternative bride, or a printed bridesmaid look opt for a ditsy floral number with the Carrington maxi dress. The shirred top with fluted sleeves and drop hem waist makes it look more premium than the price tag.

Kitri Kahlo jumpsuit

For the modern bride-to-be, the Kahlo all-over lace jumpsuit is a sure-fire win. We imagine this to be the perfect look for a city wedding – headband optional, but advised.