“The story of African fashion is finally coming to the UK – this is why it matters”

“Africa Fashion will celebrate the vitality and innovation of a selection of fashion creatives, exploring the work of the vanguard in the twentieth century and the creatives at the heart of this eclectic and cosmopolitan scene today,” she says. “We hope this exhibition will spark a renegotiation of the geography of fashion and become a game-changer for the field.”

To understand Africa’s current vibrant scene in cities like Lagos and Johannesburg, you need to first understand the stories and culture behind it. “There are so many facets of where we’ve been through as a continent that people don’t actually understand, so often that our story has been told by other people,” says South African designer Thebe Magugu. Backed with over a decade of existing work and research, this is exactly what Checinska and her team set out to do – own the narrative in a space that has in the past ignored African talent.

Checinska believes that African fashion creatives are leading the way forward and changing the way people interact with fashion from the continent. When she began drafting the concepts for the exhibit, she knew that the story that she wanted to tell was one of abundance and unbounded creativity rather than one that focuses solely on what Africa lacks. The narrowing of African stories when told by outside sources is a concept Checinska wanted to avoid entirely. The guiding mantra for the team over the past year is “fashion allows us to show the continent in the way that we know it”. This reminder helped them metaphorically plant themselves on the continent to ensure that the entire exhibit is centred around Africa.