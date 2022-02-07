African Fashion will also showcase and celebrate the works of contemporary designers, including Imane Ayissi and Thebe Magugu, who won the coveted LVMH prize in 2019 for emerging talent.

“African fashion is now. It’s not just designers, there’s a whole ecosystem of models, make-up artists, photographers, illustrators – imagine bringing everybody’s work to life season in season out,” says Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Lagos Fashion Week. “Fashion that’s created by our people for our people and for the benefit of growing and developing our economy. This exhibition is important because for the very first time, fashion from the continent will be viewed from a diverse perspective which spans centuries.”

African Fashion will open at the V&A Museum on 2 July 2022 and will run until 16 April 2023. Tickets can be booked here.