If you glean one thing from the world of fashion this year, make it this: that Yeezy Gap alum and Jorja Smith and Anderson Paak-approved designer Alicia Robinson is the new knitwear name to know.

Robinson’s three-year-old brand, AGR, which weaves together rainbow bursts of bright and kaleidoscopic colours with the flesh-flashing trend du jour, ticks all of the sartorial trend boxes of today with aplomb, and a roster of fashion favourites are already among its rapidly-growing following.

Despite having spent the majority of her brand’s existence in a global pandemic, AGR’s popularity has shown no signs of waning. According to the company, its sales climbed five-fold in 2020 and 122% last year, a testament to its rainbow wares and no thanks in part thanks to endorsements from Burna Boy and Jorja Smith. AGR was also a semi-finalist for the 2021 LVMH Prize, no small feat for a knitwear brand in the middle of a pandemic.

But it’s not the sprint of establishing a business that’s hard in fashion, but the marathon of sustaining its buzz and scaling it for success. That’s precisely where we meet Robinson, on the cusp of unfolding the greatness of AGR’s future, but with all of the excitement and froth that comes with a young creative.

We caught up with Robinson from AGR HQ in Bermondsey to chat all things fashion and what it’s really like being a founder. Here are her Designer Diaries.

What does an average day look like for you?

Every day is different at AGR. But usually I get up, rush to our warehouse studio to dive in with the team. Depending on where we are at with collections or projects it can consist of research, a huge number of emails always, or my favourite, working with my assistant designer Nelly on the knitting machine. We are still a very close knit and reasonably small team which is really nice. It also means that we all eat lunch together, including the interns. Our studio always has a lot of people coming and going; from freelancers to Cappuccino, the dog next door, or even our DHL man Paul, it’s always very busy.