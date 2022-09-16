Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood has a few words of advice for her younger self

“I’m still figuring that one out – I’ll probably be able to come back to her about that in five years or so. But I’d advise her to focus on the people that really know her and the people that really love her and the people that she really knows and she really loves. If you’ve got that close network around you, then all the rest of it can be something that can be sort of enjoyed. It can be something that’s just a bit fun and a bit silly. Then you can step out of it and back into your actual life.

“I reached a point where there was Aimee and there was Aimee Lou Wood and, at the moment, I feel like I’m feeding Aimee Lou Wood too much and I’m forgetting about Aimee, and that is who I am at my core. Aimee Lou Wood is also me, but she’s a character. Nobody can be known by that many people, not truly known anyway. My Instagram followers don’t know me, they have their own version of me, which is fine, but I need to remember who I actually am.

“Fame’s been a tricky one to navigate. My survival brain has computed being recognised as a threat and a danger. Even if it’s the loveliest people coming over to speak to me, the way that my brain works – my amygdala, which is the part of your brain that stores stress and trauma, is very overactive, which comes from dealing with things in childhood. Mine is so overactive, which means that I can compute things that are actually just fine as the end of the world and as huge danger. It’s served me at many points in my life but I listen to [meditation teacher] Tara Brach’s podcast and she advises people with that type of trauma brain to force yourself to soak in the positives. Our brains compute the threats more than they compute the other stuff. There was one point where I felt so reclusive, I didn’t want to leave the house because I was computing everything as danger but I’m getting out of that now. It’s actually fine. But it’s a work in progress.”