You grew up in Stockport. What was life like at home?

My mum was a constant, consistent presence, but otherwise it was very turbulent. My dad was a drug and alcohol addict and he was always coming and going. He would go out for a pint and not come back for days. He once went out and didn’t come back for 10 weeks because he’d been to the World Cup in Korea. He was a party animal on the scene in Manchester so he would hang out with celebrities and Manchester City football players; he had a massive ego, so that gave him validation. Because of him, my mum had to carry a lot on her shoulders. She tried to protect us, and took responsibility for it, in a way. When she was a kid, she used to make her toast in the morning by walking over my granddad who would be passed out on the floor, drunk. So going out with some guy who was always rat-arsed was actually not that weird for her.

That must have been tough. Have things got any better for your dad?

He’s been completely clean for years now, it’s amazing. He’s done so well. Our relationship’s gotten better and better as I’ve gotten older. I’ve realised I can’t take it personally. And he’s moved on and had two sons, who I adore. But it’s hard with addicts: you feel like you spend your whole life congratulating them for getting sober, but what about the people who get left behind? I guess therapy has helped me to unpick a lot. I’m learning through therapy that some people have a really steady line in life and then… poof, trauma. While others are working through a constant flow of shit.