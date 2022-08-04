After a stop-and-start hiatus thanks to you-know-what, international plane travel is back (if you discount the countless delays and cancellations, that is).

Once you’ve packed your bag, organised your liquids and hand luggage and got yourself a holiday itinerary in place, your attention ought to turn rightfully to the outfit with which you’ll board the plane and spend an undisclosed amount of time defying gravity wearing.

What you wear to fly in is imperative. Planes are severely air-conditioned, they are rarely well-ventilated and the high pressure and altitude can wreak havoc with our bodies, meaning the clothes we wear on them are important to assist in our bodies’ regulation of itself.

The worst thing you can possibly do is wear anything that’s either too tight or too restrictive (your post-flight swollen limbs will prove my point), but you also need to ensure you’re layered enough to keep the air-conditioned chill at bay when it blows its way through the plane. It’s a minefield, but that’s precisely why we’re here. These are the no-fuss airport outfit ideas that are so cool and comfortable, they’re worthy of an upgrade.