Aja Barber: “Sustainable fashion is a must if we want to be kind to our planet”

“I am inspired to do the work that I do because I truly feel like a lot of the issues we’re battling with the climate emergency are big and scary,” she tells me. Barber believes that small changes to how we shop and consume tangible things will see positive effects in years to come. “When people feel like they can make changes, they feel powerful. When we feel powerful we do things we never thought we could do. I just want to inspire every person to find their power because when that happens we end up moving mountains,” she concludes.

She was born and raised in Virginia, US but relocated to the UK – a country where we are only recycling 3% more waste than we did in 2010, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – to be with her partner in the early 2000s. These figures are disappointing considering the seemingly expansive awakening we’ve been confronted with over recent years with amazing campaigns and activists such as Greta Thunberg, David Attenborough’s Blue Planet documentary and the capital’s ban on plastic straws.

So where did Barber’s sustainability journey begin? Speaking to her over email she takes me back to her childhood when she picked up a book called 101 Things Kids Can Do To Save The Planet. “I had no idea the planet was in trouble before that book!” Clearly, the book had a lasting effect, one which she recalled: “informed the way I looked at everything in our society”. But her feeling for right and wrong runs deeper than that and she adds that it wasn’t just books that impacted her, it was also her family. “Social justice is in my blood. My grandfather was a Civil Rights organiser,” she says.

And that brings the conversation neatly to one of the most controversial topics I wanted to talk to Barber about; ‘sustainable fashion’. Those two words are now a phrase that has integrated its way into many of our conversations and has even been awarded multiple capsule collections across the British high street. In some ways, it has become very ‘trendy’. But as I understand it, the whole point of sustainable slow fashion is that it is not just a trend, it is not just something to own for a season — it is something for a lifetime.