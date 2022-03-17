Alexa Chung’s eponymous clothing brand is closing after 5 years – here’s everything we know so far
After five star-studded years, Alexa Chung’s eponymous label is reportedly shutting up shop. This is everything we know so far.
Just five years after the inception of her namesake brand, Alexa Chung is in the process of shuttering its doors.
Taking to her Instagram, Chung wrote: “It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste. The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception.”
While the label isn’t going into administration, it remarked in filings to Companies House in 2020 that the Covid-19 pandemic had had an impact on “cashflow requirements”.
AlexaChung might be shutting up shop, but the brand’s existence has given us a bounty of fashion exposition over the years, inspired by the former TV presenter’s take on her own grunge-glamour-infused style.
Chung conceded on social media: “The decision to close was not taken lightly, not least because I am so grateful for the passion and creativity the team at AlexaChung brought with them every day and the faith everyone involved had in this endeavour. I am so proud of the company we became.”
AlexaChung’s final collection and collaboration with Barbour will be available to buy until 31 March.
Images: courtesy of Getty