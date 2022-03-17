Just five years after the inception of her namesake brand, Alexa Chung is in the process of shuttering its doors.

Taking to her Instagram, Chung wrote: “It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste. The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception.”