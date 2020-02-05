Before Instagram gave us the fashion influencer, we had Alexa Chung. Bursting onto the fashion scene in 2006, her signature off-beat aesthetic exuded the kind of off-duty model cool that we ached to incorporate into our wardrobes. We fell hard for her floral print dresses and seemingly infinite repertoire of ballet flats and vintage blue denim which inspired a thousand teenage trips to Topshop in a bid to steal her style.

A lot has changed since 2006: we no longer, for example, carry a digital camera in our hobo-style handbags. But Alexa’s reputation as a global style authority has continued to grow, cementing her status as a major fashion authority. She has won a British Fashion Award, has a veritable library of magazine covers under her (Gucci) belt and debuted her much acclaimed eponymous label at London Fashion Week. Not forgetting the cult Mulberry handbag named in her honour.