Next In Fashion judge Alexa Chung’s most iconic style moments

The queen of off-duty cool, Alexa Chung, has made laid-back chic an art form. We’ve found the iconic outfits you’ll want to screenshot now and recreate later.

Before Instagram gave us the fashion influencer, we had Alexa Chung. Bursting onto the fashion scene in 2006, her signature off-beat aesthetic exuded the kind of off-duty model cool that we ached to incorporate into our wardrobes. We fell hard for her floral print dresses and seemingly infinite repertoire of ballet flats and vintage blue denim which inspired a thousand teenage trips to Topshop in a bid to steal her style

A lot has changed since 2006: we no longer, for example, carry a digital camera in our hobo-style handbags. But Alexa’s reputation as a global style authority has continued to grow, cementing her status as a major fashion authority. She has won a British Fashion Award, has a veritable library of magazine covers under her (Gucci) belt and debuted her much acclaimed eponymous label at London Fashion Week. Not forgetting the cult Mulberry handbag named in her honour. 

Right now she’s gracing our screens as a charismatic host of Netflix hit fashion competition Next In Fashion, alongside Queer Eye’s style guru Tan France. If, like us, you’ve been coming into work bleary eyed after an all-night Next In Fashion binge (we challenge you not to press ‘next episode’) then you’ll have fallen back in love with her incredible personal style. 

Finished the series but still need your Alexa style fix? We hear you. We’ve rounded up the most iconic fashion moments that will have you dreaming of raiding Alexa’s wardrobe. 

  • Parisian Chic

    Lace-up leather shorts and neutral toned knitwear might not sound like an obvious combination, but Alexa made it look effortless at Paris Fashion Week. 

  • Slouchy Suiting

    A neutral toned linen suit becomes a style essential once spotted on Alexa. Note the pushed up sleeves and the Chanel walking sandals. 

  • Statement Prints

    All eyes were on Alexa at Christian Dior’s spring/summer 2018 show. The model’s choice of a colourful statement print on a full white skirt and ivory knit felt effortlessly elegant.  

  • Festival Chic

    Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung: queens of festival style. Working a wax jacket and sneakers at Glastonbury, we hope we looked this cool in the 30 minute queue for the toilets. 

  • The Met Gala Moment

    Though she’s best loved for her street style, Alexa knows how to stand out on the red carpet. Inspired by a jacquard jacket from 1760s France, the showstopping dress she wore at the 2019 Met Gala was her own design. 

  • White Shirting

    While all eyes were on the catwalk for her eponymous label’s London Fashion Week debut, Alexa’s own look deserved as much attention as her own acclaimed designs. 

  • The Vinyl Shirt

    Jeans and sleek ankle boots are an Alexa signature, we love the addition of a black vinyl shirt with oversized cuffs. 

  • The Denim Dress

    Is a denim mini dress the quintessential Alexa piece? Short, chic and more than just a little sexy, this is the blue denim dress we wish would magically materialise in our wardrobes. 

  • Off-Duty Cool

    This skinny denim and black ankle boots pairing is a classic Alexa combination while the fluffy teal jacket and rounded sunglasses exude off-duty model cool. 

  • The Denim Jumpsuit

    Alexa is never far from a classic trench. She got our hearts beating faster as she layered her’s over a bleached denim jumpsuit and paired with silver pumps. 

  • Red Carpet-Worthy Suiting

    Only Alexa could make sparkle look understated; she styled a Thakoon sequinned suit to perfection at the 2016 Met Gala.

  • Evening Elegance

    Ruffles, taffeta and serious bling; there’s a lot going on here. But Alexa pulls off this elegant Johanna Ortiz gown, without making it look too ‘done’ thanks to minimal make-up and natural hair.

  • The Denim Short

    Cut off denim shorts and ballet flats? Now we’re talking serious 2009 nostalgia. Alexa’s summer styling technique has been much imitated, and for good reason. 

  • The Victorian Blouse

    A ivory Victorian-style blouse suddenly looks bohemian when worn with denim overalls and sky-high cork wedges. Especially when accessorised with the Mulberry bag named in your honour. 

  • The Floral Print

    Alexa taught us that you can pull off a ditsy floral without looking too girly. The secret? The addition of a neutral-toned knit and a pair of casual Converse. 

