Next In Fashion judge Alexa Chung’s most iconic style moments
The queen of off-duty cool, Alexa Chung, has made laid-back chic an art form. We’ve found the iconic outfits you’ll want to screenshot now and recreate later.
Before Instagram gave us the fashion influencer, we had Alexa Chung. Bursting onto the fashion scene in 2006, her signature off-beat aesthetic exuded the kind of off-duty model cool that we ached to incorporate into our wardrobes. We fell hard for her floral print dresses and seemingly infinite repertoire of ballet flats and vintage blue denim which inspired a thousand teenage trips to Topshop in a bid to steal her style.
A lot has changed since 2006: we no longer, for example, carry a digital camera in our hobo-style handbags. But Alexa’s reputation as a global style authority has continued to grow, cementing her status as a major fashion authority. She has won a British Fashion Award, has a veritable library of magazine covers under her (Gucci) belt and debuted her much acclaimed eponymous label at London Fashion Week. Not forgetting the cult Mulberry handbag named in her honour.
Right now she’s gracing our screens as a charismatic host of Netflix hit fashion competition Next In Fashion, alongside Queer Eye’s style guru Tan France. If, like us, you’ve been coming into work bleary eyed after an all-night Next In Fashion binge (we challenge you not to press ‘next episode’) then you’ll have fallen back in love with her incredible personal style.
Finished the series but still need your Alexa style fix? We hear you. We’ve rounded up the most iconic fashion moments that will have you dreaming of raiding Alexa’s wardrobe.
Parisian Chic
Lace-up leather shorts and neutral toned knitwear might not sound like an obvious combination, but Alexa made it look effortless at Paris Fashion Week.
Slouchy Suiting
Statement Prints
All eyes were on Alexa at Christian Dior’s spring/summer 2018 show. The model’s choice of a colourful statement print on a full white skirt and ivory knit felt effortlessly elegant.
Festival Chic
The Met Gala Moment
Though she’s best loved for her street style, Alexa knows how to stand out on the red carpet. Inspired by a jacquard jacket from 1760s France, the showstopping dress she wore at the 2019 Met Gala was her own design.
White Shirting
The Vinyl Shirt
The Denim Dress
Off-Duty Cool
The Denim Jumpsuit
Red Carpet-Worthy Suiting
Evening Elegance
The Denim Short
The Victorian Blouse
The Floral Print
Images courtesy of Getty & Pinterest